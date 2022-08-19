ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mon County School Board approves Excel Center construction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Board of Education, approved renovations to add the EXCEL Center at Mylan Park, as part of its regular meeting Tuesday night. The project is expected to cost approximately $3.6 million and will add classrooms and renovate facilities around the alternative learning center that is occupied by students of all age groups.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
State institutions help Marion County Schools fill staff vacancies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools are using programs from Fairmont State University and WVU to deal with staffing shortages. Teacher shortages are estimated to be near 2,000 statewide. Superintendent Donna Hage said they are using student teachers from Fairmont State University and counselors from WVU. “About half of...
MARION COUNTY, WV
The call for bus drivers in Mon County is out as classes begin

MORGANTIOWN, W.Va. – Classes are in session for Monongalia County Schools and that means safely transporting thousands of students every school day. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” Monongalia County Schools transportation director said planning for the task began last year. “Of the 11,000 students that...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Lifestyle
Police review board application period ending soon in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The deadline to apply to serve on the Morgantown Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31. The applications are available in the City Clerk’s office, online at the city’s website of by calling 304-284-7439. The Civilian Police Review and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Clean up continues in Harrison County after multiple storm events

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – For the third time this month, Harrison County is cleaning after major storm events. Data from the National Weather Service shows the Clarksburg area has received more than 6 1/2 inches of rain for August- four inches over the normal amount for the month with more than a week remaining.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
Death of man found in Cheat River ruled an accident

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Investigators have concluded a car accident led to the death of a man whose body was found earlier this year in the Cheat River. The body of Thomas Earl Harris, 44, of Oakland, Maryland, was found in the Cheat River on May 20, near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office and Garrett County, Maryland Sheriff’s Office launched a joint investigation to determine what happened to Harris.
OAKLAND, MD
Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Clarksburg eatery announced that they will be closing after seven years. My Mother’s Daughter, located on Main Street, announced they are shutting their doors. In a Facebook post, the owners say they are closing for personal reasons but will continue to do business...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WAMO DAY! in Highland Park

WAMO 107.3 AFTERNOON PERSONALITY KIKI BROWN, LEFT, at the annual WAMO DAY CELEBRATION, JUNE 26, at HIGHLAND PARK. (PHOTOS BY COURIER PHOTOGRAPHER DAYNA DELGADO) WAMO 107.3 EMPLOYEES JAMAL WOODSON, LOUIS WINGFIELD.
Trailer home in Clarksburg destroyed by fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Emergency crews battled a fire that destroyed a home in Harrison County Thursday morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. along Philippi Pike in East View. The trailer home sustained major damage throughout. The fire also re-kindled early Thursday afternoon. Fire departments from Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and Stonewood […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Clarksburg traffic stop yields enough fentanyl to kill 500,000

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three out-of-state suspects are behind bars and enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people is off the street. Reports indicate William McDowell, 42, of Bowie, Maryland, was stopped for speeding in the construction zone on Route 50. Police determined McDowell did not have a valid driver’s license and neither passenger, Desiree Lewis, 65, or Clarence Williams, 55, both of Virginia, was licensed to drive.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Police reveal more about Thursday’s downtown Wheeling crash

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police presented new information on Thursday’s double fatal crash at a press conference Friday morning. Lt. Josh Sanders is part of the investigation and identified the victims as a man and woman. He says they were both middle-aged; however their names are not being released at this time. Witnesses at […]
WHEELING, WV
SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation has concluded that a man who was founded dead in May “fell victim” to the Cheat River, authorities said. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning it finished its investigation into the death of Thomas Earl Harris. Harris’ body was...
ROWLESBURG, WV

