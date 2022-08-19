Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Twins' Byron Buxton sitting on Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat seventh versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7...
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Perez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 125 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .175 batting average with a .495 OPS, 2 home...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 8/22/22
A couple of frontline starters headline tonight's pitching selection, but we also can hit the bargain bin when loading up on bats. And speaking of offense, there is a steep drop off in implied totals after the top five teams, potentially narrowing the number of appealing options. Our daily helper...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson batting cleanup for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. Pederson will man left field after Thairo Estrada was benched on the road versus Tigers' righty Drew Hutchison. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Tigers' Kody Clemens starting at third base Sunday
The Detroit Tigers will start Kody Clemens at third base in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Clemens will handle the hot corner and bat seventh against the Angels Sunday while Jeimer Candelario takes the afternoon off. Our models project Clemens, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, for...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Monday lineup
The Chicago Cubs did not list Rafael Ortega in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will sit out Monday's game while Nelson Velazquez starts in centerfield and hits seventh against the Cardinals. Our models project Ortega to make 109 more plate appearances this season, with...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride resting on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Bride will head to the bench after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base, Seth Brown was moved to left field, and Stephen Vogt was positioned at first. According to Baseball Savant on 92 batted...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner sitting for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner will move to the bench on Tuesday with Joey Gallo starting in left field. Gallo will bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1...
numberfire.com
George Springer leading off for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Springer will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Josh Winckowski and Boston. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Springer for 19.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring sale
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is considering a potential sale of the MLB franchise, he said in a statement.
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gallo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Justin Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Manuel Margot in right field on Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is batting second in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Margot will operate in right field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to left and David Peralta was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Suarez, our models project...
numberfire.com
Marlins position Jesus Aguilar at first base on Tuesday night
Miami Marins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is batting third in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar will man first base after Lewin Diaz was rested on the road versus left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Aguilar to score 10.1 FanDue points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
William Contreras hitting sixth in Atlanta's Tuesday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Contreras will take over designated hitting responsibilities after Eddie Rosario was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander JT Brubaker, our models project Contreras to score 11.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Bubba Thompson in left field for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Thompson will operate left field after Kole Calhoun was shifted to right, Adolis Garcia was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter, and Brad Miller was benched. In a matchup versus Colorado's German Marquez, our models project...
numberfire.com
Royals' Hunter Dozier batting seventh on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Dozier will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Sheldon Neuse taking over shortstop position for Athletics on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Neuse will handle shortstop duties after Nick Allen was benched on Tuesday night. In a matchup against Miami's right-hander Pablo Lopez. our models project Neuse to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho batting fifth on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Varsho will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. Jordan Luplow returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Varsho for 13.6 FanDuel points...
