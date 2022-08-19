Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum renames gate for Colonel Mike Plummer
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - One of the gates hundreds drive through every day to enter Fort Drum is now named after a man who helped bring the 10th Mountain Division to the north country. “The modern 10th Mountain Division was created by a Cerjan, a Plummer, and a...
wwnytv.com
Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire damaged a third-floor apartment in Watertown late Monday morning. City firefighters were called to 414 Clay Street, where they saw flames and smoke coming out of the rear of the building. Officials were initially told four people were trapped inside, but that turned out...
wwnytv.com
Hospice to host masquerade ball
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Hospice is hosting a masquerade ball next month. Hospice marketing director Kathy Arendt says the ball is going to be an experience and more than just drinks, dinner, and dancing. She says they have a few surprises up their sleeves. Watch the video...
wwnytv.com
Ted Vigil - John Denver Tribute Singer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Ted Vigil is a singer, songwriter and a tribute artist. He was born in Seattle, Washington, and raised in the Olympia area. He has been performing from the age of 10 throughout school in concert, symphonic, and jazz bands, developing his talent as a drummer and singer. In 2006, he went to Laughlin, Nevada, to compete in the Talent Quest 2006 involving 28 states, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. He took first place. Ted Vigil performs nationwide for all kinds of venues and events, selling out theaters in Pennsylvania and Kansas, and twice for John Denver’s own Windstar Foundation in Aspen, Colorado. He has been awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Croghan
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since August, 2021. Born January 29, 1928 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Walter B. and Elizabeth (Meszaros) Jackson,...
wwnytv.com
Brew York is back with beers and bands at Madison Barracks
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Beer and wine enthusiasts had plenty to rave about in Sackets Harbor Saturday. The 6th annual Brew York Festival kicked off at high noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields in Sackets Harbor. The event features dozens of breweries and wineries from across the...
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum honors soldier, Nike co-founder
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The track at Fort Drum’s Magrath Sports Complex was dedicated to former 10th Mountain Division soldier and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman. Bowerman was one of the first to serve in a specialized Army alpine training unit which later became the 10th Mountain Division.
wwnytv.com
Cardboard boat race takes over Chaumont Bay
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Five boats, five captains, and one unique material. August 27th marked the Watertown Lions Club’s first ever cardboard boat race. “We thought it’s nothing that’s been done around here. It’s completely new and different, why not give it a shot?” said Watertown Lions Club President Karen Strife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Jammin’ out on Sackets Harbor Battlefield
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Traditional jazz, blues, and rag time are all different types of music. But a band from New York City who played in Sackets Harbor Sunday afternoon puts all those tastes into one performance. The Hot Jazz Jumpers took the stage as a part of...
wwnytv.com
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A second official with the Copenhagen Fire Department has been charged with stealing. Neither case involved the fire department, but there are plenty of questions swirling around the department and its finances. A lawyer representing the village is saying again: “show us your books.”
wwnytv.com
It’s going to be a scorcher
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started warm and they’re going to climb quickly. It will be a very muggy day with hazy sunshine and highs around 90. It will be even hotter in central New York and points west. There’s a heat advisory there from noon to 7 p.m. They’re expecting a heat index of 97 degrees.
wwnytv.com
Music was played from Watertown porches Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound of music in the air. You can thank the Harmony Performing Arts Community and the North Country Arts Council for that. Throughout the day, the two organizations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on student loan debt, cannabis stores & milk processing plant
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - President Joe Biden plans to wipe out some federal student loan debt. Most of your feedback this week is about that:. Good! I only wish he’d forgiven it all. Sean Pidgeon. Congrats to those who paid off their own student loans. You know what...
wwnytv.com
Robert R. Robinson, 69, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert R. Robinson, Mannsville passed away Thursday, August 25th at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 69 years old. Among his survivors is his wife of 50 years, Christa. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 31st at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home from...
wwnytv.com
Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum. New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.
wwnytv.com
Arrest made in connection to new underage drinking initiative in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An underage drinking initiative in Lewis County now has a Carthage woman facing charges. Last week, New York State Police checked for compliance of alcohol sales only to those over the age of 21 at stores in the Town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville.
wwnytv.com
Free clothing store opening in new location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
wwnytv.com
Parents are back to school shopping and it looks like this year may cost more on average
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, North Country parents were getting ready for the return to the classroom in less than 2 weeks. School clothes and supplies this year are on pace to match 2021′s record $37 billion in spending, according to the National Retail Federation. The group estimates $864 will be spent per household for back to school season. That’s $15 more this year than last.
wwnytv.com
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following a routine traffic stop early Sunday. New York State Police say around 1 AM, a deputy witnessed an SUV driving northbound on Route 11 in the Town of LeRay without their headlights on. When stopped,...
wwnytv.com
Sunday Sports: Beaver River Football is looking at an uphill battle in the 2022 season
BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) -We continue our preview of area football teams getting ready for the upcoming season by taking a look at the Beaver River Beavers, a team with high expectations heading into the upcoming season. Coach Matt Lyndaker’s Beavers struggled in 2021, posting a 2-6 overall record,...
Comments / 3