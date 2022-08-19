Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford sitting for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Crawford will move to the bench on Sunday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Trevor Story operating second base for Red Sox on Monday
Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Story will man second base after Christian Arroyo was shifted to first, Franchy Cordero was moved to center field, and Enrique Hernandez was left on the bench. In a matchup versus right-hander Brayan Bello,...
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura out of Brewers' Monday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not starting in Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hiura will sit on the bench after Andrew McCutchen was named Milwaukee's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 84 batted balls this season, Hiura has accounted for a 19% barrel rate and a .345...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Michael Grove expected to start in place of scratched Tony Gonsolin (forearm)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove is expected to start on the mound in Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. The team called Grove up as they scratched starter Tony Gonsolin from the starting lineup and placed him on the 15-day IL with a forearm injury. Gonsolin has appeared in two games for the Dodgers so far this season and posted a 5.79 ERA with a 2.357 WHIP across 4.2 total innings.
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Reds give Alejo Lopez a breather on Monday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Alejo Lopez is not starting in Monday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Lopez will sit on the bench after Jonathan India was aligned at second base and Nick Senzel was announced as Monday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 69 batted balls this season, Lopez...
numberfire.com
Miguel Rojas sent to Miami's bench on Monday evening
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is not starting in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas will take a seat after Joey Wendle was picked as Miami's starting shortstop versus Dodgers' right-hander Michael Grove. According to Baseball Savant on 343 batted balls this season, Rojas has recorded a 2%...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez not in Monday lineup
The Chicago Cubs did not list Nelson Velazquez as a starter for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cubs listed Rafael Ortega as their starting centerfielder and seventh hitter for Monday's game, so Nelson Velazquez will start the game on the sidelines. Our models project Velazquez to make...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Andrew McCutchen hitting sixth on Monday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting in Monday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCutchen will handle designated hitting duties against his former team after Keston Hiura was given the night off at home. In a matchup versus Pittsburgh's Robert Stephenson, our models project McCutchen to score 12.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner starting at catcher for St. Louis on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Knizner will catch on Monday night after Yadier Molina was sent to the bench against their division competitiors. numberFire's models project Knizner to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Miami's Lewin Diaz operating first base on Monday
Miami Marlins first baseman Lewin Diaz is batting seventh in Monday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Diaz will man first base after Garrett Cooper was named Monday's designated hitter, Brian Anderson was moved to right field, Jerar Encarnacion was shifted to left, and Luke Williams was benched. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
JJ Bleday in center field for Marlins on Monday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is batting fourth in Monday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bleday will patrol center field after Peyton Burdick was sent to the bench at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Michael Grove, our models project Bleday to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings hitting sixth in Miami's Monday lineup
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is starting in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stallings will operate behind the plate after Nick Fortes was rested at home versus Dodgers' right-hander Michael Grove. numberFire's models project Stallings to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Sandy Leon catching on Monday night
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Monday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Leon will make his 23rd appearance at catcher after Gary Sanchez was left on the bench at home. In a matchup against Brayan Bello, our models project Leon to score 7.2 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Miami's Nick Fortes receives Monday off
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not starting in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fortes will rest on Monday evening after Jacob Stallings was named Miami's catcher for Pablo Lopez. Per Baseball Savant on 111 batted balls this season, Fortes has produced a 8.1% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Colin Moran taking over first base on Monday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting eighth in Monday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Moran will operate first base after Donovan Solano was moved to third, Kyle Farmer was shifted to shortstop, and Jose Barrero was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Moran to score 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson left on Cardinals' bench on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Monday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Carlson will rest on Monday evening after Tyler O'Neill was named St. Louis' starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 299 batted balls this season, Carlson has produced a 4.3% barrel rate and...
