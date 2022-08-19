ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Twins' Byron Buxton sitting on Sunday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat seventh versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Sunday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Perez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 125 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .175 batting average with a .495 OPS, 2 home...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson batting cleanup for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. Pederson will man left field after Thairo Estrada was benched on the road versus Tigers' righty Drew Hutchison. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Tigers' Kody Clemens starting at third base Sunday

The Detroit Tigers will start Kody Clemens at third base in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Clemens will handle the hot corner and bat seventh against the Angels Sunday while Jeimer Candelario takes the afternoon off. Our models project Clemens, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, for...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Monday lineup

The Chicago Cubs did not list Rafael Ortega in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will sit out Monday's game while Nelson Velazquez starts in centerfield and hits seventh against the Cardinals. Our models project Ortega to make 109 more plate appearances this season, with...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

George Springer leading off for Blue Jays on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Springer will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Josh Winckowski and Boston. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Springer for 19.0 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Hanser Alberto
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gallo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Justin Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Marlins position Jesus Aguilar at first base on Tuesday night

Miami Marins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is batting third in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar will man first base after Lewin Diaz was rested on the road versus left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Aguilar to score 10.1 FanDue points at the salary of $2,500.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

William Contreras hitting sixth in Atlanta's Tuesday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Contreras will take over designated hitting responsibilities after Eddie Rosario was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander JT Brubaker, our models project Contreras to score 11.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Erick Fedde and Washington. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 11.4 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Marlins
numberfire.com

Bubba Thompson sitting for Rangers on Sunday

Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Thompson will move to the bench on Sunday with Kole Calhoun starting in left field. Calhoun will bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse taking over shortstop position for Athletics on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Neuse will handle shortstop duties after Nick Allen was benched on Tuesday night. In a matchup against Miami's right-hander Pablo Lopez. our models project Neuse to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets batting sixth for White Sox on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Gavin Sheets is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Sheets will start in right field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Austin Voth and Baltimore. Andrew Vaughn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sheets for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jesse Winker batting third for Seattle on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Winker will start in left field on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Erick Fedde and Washington. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Winker for 9.4 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Angels positon Jose Rojas at third base on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas will take over the hot corner after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second base, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. numberFire's models project Rojas to score...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Minnesota on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Aaron Sanchez on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho batting fifth on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Varsho will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. Jordan Luplow returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Varsho for 13.6 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Victor Robles sitting for Nationals on Tuesday

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Robles will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luke Voit starting at first base. Voit will bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy