ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NHC expects tropical wave to become depression or Danielle

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRpJU_0hNyCK7B00

The National Hurricane Center has designated a tropical wave in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico "Potential Tropical Cyclone Four." Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the Texas and Mexico coasts.

"Showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad low pressure area in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico have become better organized during the last 24 h, and reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate winds near 30 kt," said Senior Hurricane Specialist Jack Beven with the NHC.

"Since the system is likely to develop further and make landfall as a tropical storm in less than 36 h, advisories are being initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone Four with Tropical Storm Warnings being issued for portions of the coasts of northeastern Mexico and south Texas," Beven said.

WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin says this system is not a threat to Louisiana.

If the system makes it to tropical storm status, its name will be Danielle.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, no tropical development is expected for the next five days.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico

(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
The Weather Channel

Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend

An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Video reveals ‘apocalyptic’ storm tossing entire beach into the air in Delaware

Storms on Friday hit beachgoers in Delaware, with gusts that sent umbrellas flying out into the ocean.Rain and wind hit the southern Delaware shore, with video of the scene coming out of Bethany Beach.Mark Eichmann, a reporter for WHYY, called the video “downright apocalyptic-looking.”The Delaware coast got nearly an inch of rain on Friday, with wind gusts up to 44 miles per hour (71 kilometres per hour), according to the National Weather Service.The area recorded thunderstorms and heavy rain that day. With something as large as a beach umbrella, it can be hard to hang onto it when the...
DELAWARE STATE
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching tropical wave off African coast

Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a moderate chance of getting more organized and strengthening by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center in its 2 a.m. advisory Monday described the wave as a “large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhc#Hurricane Warnings#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Wave#Air Force Reserve#Tropical Storm Warnings#Wwl Tv
Phys.org

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video

The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy