NHC expects tropical wave to become depression or Danielle

The National Hurricane Center has designated a tropical wave in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico "Potential Tropical Cyclone Four." Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the Texas and Mexico coasts.

"Showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad low pressure area in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico have become better organized during the last 24 h, and reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate winds near 30 kt," said Senior Hurricane Specialist Jack Beven with the NHC.

"Since the system is likely to develop further and make landfall as a tropical storm in less than 36 h, advisories are being initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone Four with Tropical Storm Warnings being issued for portions of the coasts of northeastern Mexico and south Texas," Beven said.

WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin says this system is not a threat to Louisiana.

If the system makes it to tropical storm status, its name will be Danielle.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, no tropical development is expected for the next five days.