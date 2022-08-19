HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA- KECY-TV ) - Last season the Holtville Vikings started the season with a 36-29 win over Southwest at Eagle Field. Holtville used that win to fuel a 5-0 start. Holtville finished the season 3-3 down the stretch. The Vikings watched their season come to an end at home against Calexico 14-12 in the second round of the CIF SDS Division V playoffs.

