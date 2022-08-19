Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
2022 Prep Football Preview: Holtville Vikings relying on senior leadership
HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA- KECY-TV ) - Last season the Holtville Vikings started the season with a 36-29 win over Southwest at Eagle Field. Holtville used that win to fuel a 5-0 start. Holtville finished the season 3-3 down the stretch. The Vikings watched their season come to an end at home against Calexico 14-12 in the second round of the CIF SDS Division V playoffs.
kyma.com
Calmer day to start the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - From our early rain storm this morning Yuma received 0.04 inches of rain which is more than our average for today's date of 0.01." We won't escape the humidity, plenty of moisture will stay put in the Desert Southwest keeping our conditions feeling very muggy and sticky.
kyma.com
Trending for more storm activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions will remain warm and humid with some clouds this by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will trend below normal, but dew points will elevate to the 70s during the morning hours. We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and...
kyma.com
Shipping container wall nears completion
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The work of border patrol agents goes on as a construction company hired by the state of Arizona continues to stack containers in Yuma's border wall gaps. The state-funded shipping container wall is nearing completion in Yuma. A majority of the gaps by the Morelos...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
Sonora Quest Laboratories bring HIV awareness
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories posted a picture on Facebook, announcing they will be collaborating with Aunt Rita's Foundation to bring HIV awareness. Currently in Arizona, there are only 15% of individuals who are unaware of their status, thus increasing the risk of continued transmission of the virus.
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Hulk
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our Pet of the Week for all you dog lovers. This lovable pup could be the one for you. Hulk is a 4-year-old male pit bull terrier who is pretty incredible. Hulk is still very much a puppy at heart and...
kyma.com
Man asks MCAS Yuma for help after getting shot in the leg
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says a man went to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma after allegedly being shot. A man and woman drove up to the station's entrance and asked for help saying he was shot in the leg. The Yuma Police Department was then called...
kyma.com
Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals. The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue. YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information...
Comments / 0