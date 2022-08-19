Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
NPR
Many Sri Lankans have switched to cycling due to fuel shortages
We have a story of adaptation next, adaptation to an economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The country has run short of electricity and food and fuel, the last of which makes it hard to get to work. So some people are pedaling. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Colombo. LAUREN FRAYER,...
NPR
A drought in Canada is making it impossible to find mustard in France
For months, French shoppers have been complaining about a lack of mustard on the shelves. The shortages have largely been caused by a drought in Canada, the world's largest exporter of mustard seeds. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For months, shoppers in France have been worrying about a severe mustard shortage. Emma...
NPR
Espionage case involves a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and a Chinese spying ring on U.S. soil
The U.S. has charged 7 people with spying on behalf of China. One target was in an unlikely venue for Chinese politics: A remote sculpture park in the California desert. It is one of the most unusual criminal complaints of recent times, involving a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and the Communist Party of China. This summer, the U.S. announced it had charged seven men it says were part of a Chinese spy ring. And as NPR's Emily Feng reports from California, the alleged spies had some surprising targets.
Venezuela, Colombia take step toward normalizing ties
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The governments of Venezuela and Colombia took a step toward normalizing ties Monday when President Nicolás Maduro hosted an event to welcome the newly appointed ambassador from the neighboring country, a post that had been empty since 2019 over a diplomatic impasse. Colombian Ambassador...
NPR
Stacey Vanek Smith joins the Business Desk
In a note to newsroom staff, Pallavi Gogoi, Chief Business Editor, made the following announcement:. I'm thrilled to announce that Stacey Vanek Smith will be joining NPR's Business Desk for a year as global economics correspondent to boost the network's prize-winning coverage of the economy. If ever there was a...
NPR
'Diary of a Void' turns a lie into an exploration of motherhood and loneliness
So often in office culture, women end up doing the tasks that simply make the office work, like cleaning up after meetings and changing the toner cartridge in the printer or ordering cupcakes for birthday parties. This, of course, is all unpaid work on top of their actual jobs. In the Japanese novel "Diary Of A Void," a young woman named Shibata is fed up with all these chores, so she fakes being pregnant to get out of them. Book was recently translated into English, and NPR's Andrew Limbong has more.
Apple Metaverse Ambitions Could Give Web3 the Development It Needs
Move over Meta: Apple also wants to give people a glimpse of the metaverse."Apple was the last big tech company that was not yet active in the metaverse space and really with them entering it means the metaverse is here to stay," said Rick Porter, the CEO of decentralized social media network DSCVR.New trademarks for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro," and "Reality Processor" were filed by Immersive Health Solutions, LLC, which is believed to be a shell company owned by Apple. Part of the submissions included references to "virtual and augmented reality headsets, goggles, glasses, and smartglasses." The applications...
Hillicon Valley — NASA to retry Artemis launch after delay
NASA is planning a relaunch for sending a rocket to the moon under the Artemis program after it was delayed on Monday. Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission sued a data broker over allegations that it exposed people to violent threats by selling sensitive geolocation data. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing...
NPR
Ukraine begins counteroffensive to take back southern part of the country from Russia
Audio will be available later today. The Ukrainian military says it has begun a counteroffensive in the country's south to take back key territory occupied by the Russians early in the war.
NPR
How U.S. allies view the country a year after its withdraw from Afghanistan
Audio will be available later today. It has been a year since the U.S. withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. Some of the United States' strongest allies were vocal in their criticism, but how do they view the U.S. today?
NPR
Inflation fight will take more time, says IMF deputy managing director
Audio will be available later today. David Gura talks with Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund about the role that central banks will play in bringing down inflation.
NPR
International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
An international mission to understand what exactly is happening at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is reportedly getting underway. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted out a photo of the team that's heading to southern Ukraine, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. This comes amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident. NPR's Elissa Nadworny reports from Dnipro, Ukraine.
NPR
'Nomad Century' delivers a message that's sharp and jolting about mankind's future
Gaia Vince, the award-winning science journalist, has a clear message in her new book. Gaia Vince's new book delivers a message that is clear, sharp and jolting. Large regions of the world are becoming unlivable, she says - lethal for 3 to 5 billion of us. We can survive, but to do so will require a planned and deliberate migration of the kind humanity has never before undertaken. Her new book, "Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World" - Gaia Vince, the award-winning science journalist joins us now from London. Thanks for being with us.
NPR
A year after the war ended, some Afghans in the U.S. find the transition difficult
Tens of thousands of Afghans are trying to establish new lives in the United States. Many were at-risk and granted special immigration status because of the help they provided the American military. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Tens of thousands of Afghans have moved to the U.S. since the U.S. pulled troops...
NPR
Stocks tumble after Fed announces plan to keep interest rates up
Inflation cooled a bit last month, but the Federal Reserve is still not satisfied. It plans to raise interest rates and to keep them up until it's confident that prices are under control. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke to an economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo., yesterday, and what he said appeared to alarm investors. It caused the Dow to tumble more than a thousand points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us. Scott, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Moon Rocket Launch, Floods in Pakistan, Trump's Top Secret Documents
A rocket designed to take people to the moon is ready for launch at Florida's Kennedy space center. Months of devastating flooding in Pakistan have left more than 1,000 dead. US Intelligence officials assess whether top secret documents kept at Mar-a-Lago pose a national security risk.
