Economy

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
NPR

Many Sri Lankans have switched to cycling due to fuel shortages

We have a story of adaptation next, adaptation to an economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The country has run short of electricity and food and fuel, the last of which makes it hard to get to work. So some people are pedaling. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Colombo. LAUREN FRAYER,...
NPR

Espionage case involves a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and a Chinese spying ring on U.S. soil

The U.S. has charged 7 people with spying on behalf of China. One target was in an unlikely venue for Chinese politics: A remote sculpture park in the California desert. It is one of the most unusual criminal complaints of recent times, involving a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and the Communist Party of China. This summer, the U.S. announced it had charged seven men it says were part of a Chinese spy ring. And as NPR's Emily Feng reports from California, the alleged spies had some surprising targets.
The Associated Press

Venezuela, Colombia take step toward normalizing ties

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The governments of Venezuela and Colombia took a step toward normalizing ties Monday when President Nicolás Maduro hosted an event to welcome the newly appointed ambassador from the neighboring country, a post that had been empty since 2019 over a diplomatic impasse. Colombian Ambassador...
NPR

Stacey Vanek Smith joins the Business Desk

In a note to newsroom staff, Pallavi Gogoi, Chief Business Editor, made the following announcement:. I'm thrilled to announce that Stacey Vanek Smith will be joining NPR's Business Desk for a year as global economics correspondent to boost the network's prize-winning coverage of the economy. If ever there was a...
NPR

'Diary of a Void' turns a lie into an exploration of motherhood and loneliness

So often in office culture, women end up doing the tasks that simply make the office work, like cleaning up after meetings and changing the toner cartridge in the printer or ordering cupcakes for birthday parties. This, of course, is all unpaid work on top of their actual jobs. In the Japanese novel "Diary Of A Void," a young woman named Shibata is fed up with all these chores, so she fakes being pregnant to get out of them. Book was recently translated into English, and NPR's Andrew Limbong has more.
Cheddar News

Apple Metaverse Ambitions Could Give Web3 the Development It Needs

Move over Meta: Apple also wants to give people a glimpse of the metaverse."Apple was the last big tech company that was not yet active in the metaverse space and really with them entering it means the metaverse is here to stay," said Rick Porter, the CEO of decentralized social media network DSCVR.New trademarks for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro," and "Reality Processor" were filed by Immersive Health Solutions, LLC, which is believed to be a shell company owned by Apple. Part of the submissions included references to "virtual and augmented reality headsets, goggles, glasses, and smartglasses." The applications...
NPR

International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

An international mission to understand what exactly is happening at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is reportedly getting underway. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted out a photo of the team that's heading to southern Ukraine, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. This comes amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident. NPR's Elissa Nadworny reports from Dnipro, Ukraine.
NPR

'Nomad Century' delivers a message that's sharp and jolting about mankind's future

Gaia Vince, the award-winning science journalist, has a clear message in her new book. Gaia Vince's new book delivers a message that is clear, sharp and jolting. Large regions of the world are becoming unlivable, she says - lethal for 3 to 5 billion of us. We can survive, but to do so will require a planned and deliberate migration of the kind humanity has never before undertaken. Her new book, "Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World" - Gaia Vince, the award-winning science journalist joins us now from London. Thanks for being with us.
NPR

Stocks tumble after Fed announces plan to keep interest rates up

Inflation cooled a bit last month, but the Federal Reserve is still not satisfied. It plans to raise interest rates and to keep them up until it's confident that prices are under control. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke to an economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo., yesterday, and what he said appeared to alarm investors. It caused the Dow to tumble more than a thousand points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us. Scott, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

Moon Rocket Launch, Floods in Pakistan, Trump's Top Secret Documents

A rocket designed to take people to the moon is ready for launch at Florida's Kennedy space center. Months of devastating flooding in Pakistan have left more than 1,000 dead. US Intelligence officials assess whether top secret documents kept at Mar-a-Lago pose a national security risk.
