So often in office culture, women end up doing the tasks that simply make the office work, like cleaning up after meetings and changing the toner cartridge in the printer or ordering cupcakes for birthday parties. This, of course, is all unpaid work on top of their actual jobs. In the Japanese novel "Diary Of A Void," a young woman named Shibata is fed up with all these chores, so she fakes being pregnant to get out of them. Book was recently translated into English, and NPR's Andrew Limbong has more.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO