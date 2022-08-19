Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
A prequel to a 1980s blockbuster follows a high-tech alien warrior
And finally today, the movie "Prey" is a prequel to "Predator," a blockbuster Arnold Schwarzenegger hit from the 1980s. "Prey" is streaming now on Hulu. It's about a high-tech alien warrior landing on the Comanche plains 300 years ago. The score comes with its own backstory, as Tim Greiving reports.
NPR
'Will of the People' is Muse's call for revolution
MUSE: (Singing) The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the - will of the - the will of the people... Muse is speaking out, calling for a revolution. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILL OF THE PEOPLE") MUSE: (Singing) Let's push the emperors into the ocean....
NPR
'Nomad Century' delivers a message that's sharp and jolting about mankind's future
Gaia Vince, the award-winning science journalist, has a clear message in her new book. Gaia Vince's new book delivers a message that is clear, sharp and jolting. Large regions of the world are becoming unlivable, she says - lethal for 3 to 5 billion of us. We can survive, but to do so will require a planned and deliberate migration of the kind humanity has never before undertaken. Her new book, "Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World" - Gaia Vince, the award-winning science journalist joins us now from London. Thanks for being with us.
NPR
American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album
The band American Aquarium's new album delves into the personal grief and loss of its lead singer. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with BJ Barham about his band's latest album, Chicamacomico. DON GONYEA, HOST:. The band American Aquarium is known for its sometimes country, sometimes folky, sometimes anthemic songs, mixing great...
RELATED PEOPLE
Who Is Erich From ‘The Bachelorette’? Here’s if He & Gabby End Up Together & What Happens
As the new frontrunner, fans want to know more about Erich from The Bachelorette 2022 and if he makes it to the end with Gabby. Erich is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19...
Here’s Where Bachelorette’s Meatball Is Now After He Was Eliminated & Came Back
As the only contestant who was eliminated and came back, Bachelor Nation members want to know more about Meatball from The Bachelorette 2022 and where he is now. James also known as “Meatball” is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
Bachelorette’s Jordan V. Is a Top Racecar Driver—Here’s Where He Is Now After Rachel Sent Him Home
As one of the few racecar drivers in Bachelor Nation, fans want to know more about Jordan V. from The Bachelorette 2022 and where is now after he was left in the dust by Rachel. Jordan V. is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as...
7 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series continued this week, revealing a new opening credits sequence with references to Targaryen bloodlines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
In 'Funny Pages,' a teenage cartoonist throws himself into his drawings
Scott Simon speaks to writer and director Owen Kline about his new movie, "Funny Pages," in which a young cartoonist explores the relationship between creativity and craft. "Funny Pages," a new film by Owen Kline that opens in over 30 theaters this weekend, has already been acclaimed a cult classic. It was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, has raves on Rotten Tomatoes, albeit after just a few reviews. And it took years to be seen. It's the story of Robert, a 17-year-old cartoonist in Princeton, N.J., who doesn't want to be a college student because he fears it might stall and corrupt his creativity. He moves to a barely habitable basement in Trenton, gets in modest trouble with the law, is uncommunicative and sullen with his parents and throws himself full time into trying to become as subversive as his drawings.
NPR
'Diary of a Void' turns a lie into an exploration of motherhood and loneliness
In the book "Diary of a Void," a woman fakes pregnancy to avoid the unpaid office tasks often foisted on women. The simple lie turns into an absurdist exploration of motherhood and loneliness. DAVID GURA, HOST:. So often in office culture, women end up doing the tasks that simply make...
NPR
Books We Love: Recommended reading for nonfiction
NPR's Books We Love includes dozens of recommendations for new books. Today, we hear about "The Last Slave Ship," "The Power Law," and "The Letters of Oscar Hammerstein." What would you like to read? A mystery, a graphic novel, short stories? NPR's Books We Love has suggestions aplenty for books that came out during the first half of the year. You want nonfiction? Well, three of our staff have ideas for you.
NPR
How actor John Boyega prepared for his role in 'Breaking'
JOHN BOYEGA: (As Brian Brown-Easley) OK. Who's in charge here? Who?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Well, she is, but we're both - I'm an... UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) I'm the manager. BOYEGA: (As Brian Brown-Easley) OK. Anyone in the back?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) I will. BOYEGA:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Short Wave
EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hi, everyone. Regina Barber here. There's a new three-digit hotline that launched this summer - 988. That's the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline intended for anyone experiencing a suicidal or any other kind of mental health emergency. People can call or text the number. And here to tell us more about this new number is NPR health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee.
NPR
Regina Hall talks new film, 'Honk for Jesus'
NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with actress Regina Hall about her upcoming film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. In "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." Regina Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a megachurch that's been temporarily closed after a scandal involving her husband. In order to rebuild their church and retain their lavish lifestyle, Trinitie must help her husband win back their 25,000 congregants, starting with a planned return to the pulpit on Easter Sunday. But a number of things get in the way of that happening, meaning, of course, that it's going to take a lot of humility and humor for the couple to find their way back to their former glory if they can. We wanted to learn more about the film, so we have called actress Regina Hall. She's with me now. Regina, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Meet Zach From ‘The Bachelorette’—Here’s if He & Rachel End Up Together & What Happens
As one to watch this season, fans want to know more about Zach from The Bachelorette 2022 and if he makes it to the end with Rachel. Zach is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the...
NPR
Shootings spiked during the pandemic. The spike now looks like a 'new normal'
When it comes to gun violence, 2020 never ended. Shootings and murder rates spiked that year, and those numbers have stayed high. Just yesterday, there were shootings with at least three fatalities in Houston, Detroit and Bend, Ore. After a third straight summer of this violence, people in some communities talk of a new normal, a new normal which involves a lot of gunplay. NPR's Martin Kaste has the story.
NPR
A new school year begins. What are your goals for teachers and students?
MARTIN: (Laughter). ALEXANDER: Less time wasted on cellphones and video games. MARTIN: And it also means more opportunities to help kids - more smiles and hugs, more chances to make a difference in the world, more books to share, which means more books to write, Kwame. ALEXANDER: I hear you...
NPR
The physical media we still treasure
The vinyl record, the CD, the DVD, the VHS tape — even the paper book has been the subject of debate and concern over its future. But we haven't given up our collections just yet. Today we're talking about the physical media we still treasure.
NPR
After scrapping CNN+ and 'Batgirl,' Warner Bros. Discovery continues to cut costs
Audio will be available later today. David Gura talks with Matthew Belloni, founding partner of Puck News, about the effects of cost-cutting at Warner Bros. Discovery on the entertainment industry.
NPR
Serena Williams might be making her last appearance at the U.S. Open Championships
The U.S. Open Tennis Championships begin today in New York. And they're a much bigger deal than usual. It could be the last hurrah for Serena Williams, who announced her imminent retirement earlier this month. Williams is one of those transcendent stars in sports. She's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and made power tennis a standard in the women's game. Her first-round match is tonight. And NPR's Tom Goldman will be there. Good morning, Tom.
Comments / 0