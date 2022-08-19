Read full article on original website
Robert Taylor
3d ago
Only the alphabet crowd gets to shove their freedom of speech in everyone's face. Hopefully more people will protest these hateful crosswalks. The rainbow has become a symbol of hate, bigotry, and intolerance. All rainbows should be defaced as symbols of hate and should not be permitted anywhere.
James Jones
2d ago
I've disagreed with the crosswalks from the start. I'm not gay but have friends who are. Good people. But they also disagree with them. But here is an obvious hate crime and it will be tried as such.
Bobby Robinson
2d ago
with all that I have said, you can be anything you want to be in america but don't ask me or try to force me to except it or shove it in my face something that I find biblical and morally wrong.
Police catch suspect at airport after 2 people were killed and another was wounded in Midtown Atlanta shootings
One person has died and two are wounded following multiple shootings in Midtown Atlanta, Police Department officials said in a news release.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
Man suspected of spray-painting swastika on Rainbow crosswalks arrested after standoff in Midtown
ATLANTA — Police said the man suspected of spray-painting a swastika on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalks for two nights in row was arrested after a lengthy SWAT standoff in Midtown Friday evening. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was LIVE from Midtown on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. moments...
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
WXIA 11 Alive
18-year-old shot by police in Atlanta | What we know
Police said this started as a drug deal that officers witnesses. Police said the 18-year-old tried to climb a fence with a gun in his hand.
Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop
A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.
Stone Mountain father killed outside gas station; one arrested, second suspect not
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The family of 28-year-old Deven Tillis says closure is what they need to mend their heartbreak. “No words can describe just you know, it’s a heartbreaking pain that this has caused me and my family,” said Rodney Tillis, Deven’s father. On July...
Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta. Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The owners...
Lending a helping hand: Kindhearted Duluth cop helps mother in need
DULUTH, Ga. — We all can use a helping hand. A Duluth police officer went above and beyond the call of duty to help a mother in need. The act of kindness was all caught on a lobby camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Girl who shot herself in back of mother’s car while riding down I-85 laid to rest
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There were heavy hearts and unanswered questions as a family remembered a 4-year-old girl Friday afternoon. Her mother had to watch the service from jail. Kendall Lewis found her mother’s gun and shot herself along Interstate 85 near North Druid Hills Road in DeKalb County...
Nappy Roots rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot while leaving brewery he owns
A Nappy Roots rapper was robbed at gunpoint outside his Atlanta brewery Wednesday, police and the group said. Rapper Fish Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams, was leaving Atlantucky Brewery, around 11 p.m. when he and a customer were robbed by two people, police said. The customer was able...
WXIA 11 Alive
16 students charged in connection to 3 fights at school, police say
Three days, three fights and at least 16 students facing charges at Rome High School. More arrests are possible as Rome Police investigate.
Man shot to death over dispute about woman, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 38-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death, DeKalb County police say. On Aug. 11, officers responded to Hatton Drive, finding Darius Arnold dead in Scottsdale, Ga. near Interstate 285, with multiple gunshot wounds, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
HipHopDX.com
Nappy Roots Rapper Shot, Kidnapped & Robbed In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Fish Scales, a member of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, has reportedly been shot and robbed during a kidnapping attempt in Atlanta. According to 11Alive, the violent incident took place at Atlantucky Brewing — the brewery owned by Nappy Roots — in the city’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17).
I-85 shooting suspect was driving around with 10 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo, police say
A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random...
thesource.com
Witness In Young Thug RICO Case Placed in Protective Custody After Court Document Leak
A witness in the Young Thug RICO case has been placed in protective custody after a court document was leaked online stating that the witness planned to testify against YSL leader. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County prosecutor Don Geary asked the judge presiding over the case to “further...
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
