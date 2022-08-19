Read full article on original website
'Slower burn.' Russia dodges economic collapse but the decline has started
Six months after invading Ukraine, Russia is bogged down in a war of attrition it didn't anticipate but it is having success on another front — its oil-dependent economy is in a deep recession but proving far more resilient than expected.
Republicans construct political shield for Trump over FBI search
Reverberations over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago will escalate this week as Donald Trump challenges the Justice Department in court and US intelligence agencies assess whether his retention of classified documents harmed national security.
Pentagon: Russian military ‘unlikely to succeed’ at recruitment target
The U.S. government doesn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent effort to increase the size of his military by more than 130,000 troops will succeed, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday. Putin, who last week signed a decree to boost Russia’s combat personnel from 1.9 million to...
September 11 Warning Signs Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about the warning signs that preceded the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
Forty years on, Hezbollah is isolated but more powerful than ever
Over the years, the Lebanese Shiite group has tried to rebrand itself from a paramilitary organization backed by Iran to a serious political and regional player.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Opinion: Trump supporters who clamored for the release of the affidavit should be careful what they wish for
If acting in good faith, those who so vociferously called for the release of the affidavit before should now accept this damning showing as the evidence they were asking for, write Norm Eisen and Shan Wu. Yes, there is probable cause that Trump committed multiple crimes in his handling of US government documents.
US intelligence chief says documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago are under damage assessment: report
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said there will be "a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search."
GOP governor calls on Biden to apologize for suggesting 'semi-fascism' drives some Trump-backing Republicans
A Republican governor is calling on President Joe Biden to apologize for suggesting that the driving force behind some GOP supporters of former President Donald Trump was akin to "semi-fascism."
'They never found out': Fake heiress accessed Mar-a-Lago for over a year
A Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine accessed former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for over a year by claiming to be an heiress to a family fortune, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. CNN’s Kate Bolduan speaks with the Post-Gazette’s Michael Sallah about his report and the poor security at Trump’s Florida compound.
How Ukraine is using resistance warfare developed by the US to fight back against Russia
As the war in Ukraine has passed the six-month mark, US and European officials say Ukraine has successfully used a method of resistance warfare developed by US special operations forces to fight back against Russia and bog down its vastly superior military.
Venezuela, Colombia take step toward normalizing ties
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The governments of Venezuela and Colombia took a step toward normalizing ties Monday when President Nicolás Maduro hosted an event to welcome the newly appointed ambassador from the neighboring country, a post that had been empty since 2019 over a diplomatic impasse. Colombian Ambassador...
Several killed in clashes in Baghdad's Green Zone after powerful cleric announces withdrawal from politics
At least five people have been killed and more than 40 have been injured in violent clashes that erupted in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Monday, following an announcement by powerful Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr that he was withdrawing from political life, medical sources told CNN.
Former Ukrainian President: This is what's needed for a ceasefire
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks with CNN’s Jim Sciutto about “several factors” he thinks are necessary for a ceasefire with Russia.
Meet one brave family who trekked across 10 countries to ask for asylum in US
After a two-month, 10-country trek – through the jungles of northern Colombia, the Darién Gap, and the US immigration system – Anabel and Crisman Urbaez of Venezuela, alongside their two children and dog, now sleep on warm beds at a Brooklyn family shelter. CNN’s Polo Sandoval reports.
They once fought to defend South Korea. 70 years later, these foreign veterans are choosing to be buried there
The United Nations Memorial Cemetery in South Korea remains the only UN cemetery in the world -- and for many, a final site of reunion between veterans, widows and loved ones lost in the Korean War.
