Middle East

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Joe Biden
Ted Cruz
Salman Rushdie
Donald Trump
CNN

'They never found out': Fake heiress accessed Mar-a-Lago for over a year

A Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine accessed former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for over a year by claiming to be an heiress to a family fortune, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. CNN’s Kate Bolduan speaks with the Post-Gazette’s Michael Sallah about his report and the poor security at Trump’s Florida compound.
The Associated Press

Venezuela, Colombia take step toward normalizing ties

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The governments of Venezuela and Colombia took a step toward normalizing ties Monday when President Nicolás Maduro hosted an event to welcome the newly appointed ambassador from the neighboring country, a post that had been empty since 2019 over a diplomatic impasse. Colombian Ambassador...
CNN

CNN

