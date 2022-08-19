Read full article on original website
WITN
VETS: Help us name ‘sweet’ puppy recovering from shooting
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office’s animal protective services department is asking the public to help it name a puppy that was shot outside of New Bern. Craven County Animal Protective Services says two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a...
WITN
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
WITN
Parents drop off kids at school for new semester
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The start of the school year gives students the chance to learn and parents the opportunity to rest or do things they’ve been meaning to do. For many parents, parenting is a full-time job, leaving little room for personal projects, errands, and even work.
WITN
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have confirmed the victim and suspect in the city’s Tuesday morning homicide. Kevin Rockemore was identified as the man found dead inside his vehicle near Joel Drive and Lee Court. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, detectives obtained a warrant charging 19-year-old...
WITN
POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead and another is behind bars after he was charged with murder Sunday. Last Friday around 11:34 a.m. deputies went out to Van Ness Avenue at the intersection of Lombard Avenue off of Old River Road in Belvoir because they got a call that someone was shot.
WITN
Free haircuts and backpacks given to students ahead of first day of school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of kids are celebrating the last weekend of summer before loading up into school buses and getting back into the classroom. It all takes preparation, from haircuts to backpacks. On Saturday, those were given away for free through the Cops and Barbers program. This sixth...
WITN
Free school supplies and gift cards for teachers to prepare for the school year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Teachers across the state are preparing for a new school year to begin. The Pentecostals of Greenville provided inspiration and free goodies for them at an “Educators Sunday.”. Teachers were given free breakfast, bags full of school supplies, and a gift card to Target in...
WITN
Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot in their legs early Saturday morning in Greenville. Police say they were called to the McClellan and Brown Streets area after a shot spotter was activated around 4:30 in the morning. There, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound...
WITN
Princeville enlarged charter to hang in newly renovated town hall
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An enlarged version of Princeville’s charter will be installed Monday at their new town hall. Princeville is the oldest town in the United States chartered by African Americans. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab will install an enlarged...
WITN
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after trying to run away from deputies at a traffic stop. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:00 Friday morning near Airport and Old River Roads.
WITN
Beer garden opens for first time at Winterville Watermelon Festival
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Saturday with the Watermelon Jam and beer garden brews. Gates for the concert open at 5:00 on Saturday evening. Festivalgoers can buy beer from local breweries in the concert area for the first year. Several acts will provide the soundtrack for...
WITN
Car chase leads to arrest of repeat criminal, new drug and impaired driving charges
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man with several prior criminal charges is behind bars again after a sheriff says he was driving recklessly in a store’s parking lot. It all happened around 8:30 Saturday night, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. Stone says he saw Darius High,...
WITN
Beaufort County Schools recover from staffing shortages
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina School district has bounced back after a bus driver shortage caused problems during the previous school year. According to school district leaders, the COVID-19 omicron variant surge in early 2022 played a huge role in the bus driver shortage for Beaufort County Schools.
WITN
WITN End Zone Week Two - Part Two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE- WEEK TWO. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous charges have been brought down on two people in connection to a fight in a sports bar’s parking lot earlier in the week. Deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Hwy around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon responding to a different call when a fight broke out in the rear lot.
WITN
Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
