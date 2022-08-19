ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 2

Related
WITN

VETS: Help us name ‘sweet’ puppy recovering from shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office’s animal protective services department is asking the public to help it name a puppy that was shot outside of New Bern. Craven County Animal Protective Services says two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Parents drop off kids at school for new semester

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The start of the school year gives students the chance to learn and parents the opportunity to rest or do things they’ve been meaning to do. For many parents, parenting is a full-time job, leaving little room for personal projects, errands, and even work.
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WITN

POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead and another is behind bars after he was charged with murder Sunday. Last Friday around 11:34 a.m. deputies went out to Van Ness Avenue at the intersection of Lombard Avenue off of Old River Road in Belvoir because they got a call that someone was shot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot in their legs early Saturday morning in Greenville. Police say they were called to the McClellan and Brown Streets area after a shot spotter was activated around 4:30 in the morning. There, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN

Princeville enlarged charter to hang in newly renovated town hall

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An enlarged version of Princeville’s charter will be installed Monday at their new town hall. Princeville is the oldest town in the United States chartered by African Americans. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab will install an enlarged...
PRINCEVILLE, NC
WITN

Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after trying to run away from deputies at a traffic stop. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:00 Friday morning near Airport and Old River Roads.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beer garden opens for first time at Winterville Watermelon Festival

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Saturday with the Watermelon Jam and beer garden brews. Gates for the concert open at 5:00 on Saturday evening. Festivalgoers can buy beer from local breweries in the concert area for the first year. Several acts will provide the soundtrack for...
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

Beaufort County Schools recover from staffing shortages

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina School district has bounced back after a bus driver shortage caused problems during the previous school year. According to school district leaders, the COVID-19 omicron variant surge in early 2022 played a huge role in the bus driver shortage for Beaufort County Schools.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous charges have been brought down on two people in connection to a fight in a sports bar’s parking lot earlier in the week. Deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Hwy around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon responding to a different call when a fight broke out in the rear lot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy