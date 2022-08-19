Update at 6 p.m.: The Dodge Fire is around a quarter to a half-acre in size and is burning east of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest (STF). Forest fire officials tell Clarke Broadcasting that the initial fire sparked multiple spot fires, all within the current half acre, with one spot fire still burning. The flames broke out near Crabtree Road and Dodge Ridge Road and were moving at a slow rate of spread in heavy timber. No structures are threatened. There have been reports that the blaze started from a campfire. STF spokesperson Ben Cossel detailed, “Investigators are on the scene, but no cause has yet been determined.” Ground crews will remain on the scene overnight working the fire. Air resources were called off and returned back to Columbia.

