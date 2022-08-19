Read full article on original website
4 New Covid Deaths, Community Levels Decrease
Tuolumne County Public Health reports two Covid deaths that occurred in June and July, a man in his 70s and a woman over 90. There are 83 new lab-confirmed community cases and 46 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases from Saturday, August 20th to today, Friday, August 26th, for a total of 129 cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 56 active cases at SCC the 4th most in a California state prison, last week there were 42 active cases. There are 61 known active community cases down from 71. Positive home tests (rapid/antigen tests) are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. Lab results come from hospitals or other lab-confirmed testing.
Dodge Fire Acreage Holds Overnight
Pinecrest, CA – The acreage did not grow overnight in the Dodge Fire burning southeast of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest, and one local fire unit that assisted in battling the blaze reports an escaped campfire as the cause. The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in...
Update: Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Near Pinecrest
Update at 6 p.m.: The Dodge Fire is around a quarter to a half-acre in size and is burning east of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest (STF). Forest fire officials tell Clarke Broadcasting that the initial fire sparked multiple spot fires, all within the current half acre, with one spot fire still burning. The flames broke out near Crabtree Road and Dodge Ridge Road and were moving at a slow rate of spread in heavy timber. No structures are threatened. There have been reports that the blaze started from a campfire. STF spokesperson Ben Cossel detailed, “Investigators are on the scene, but no cause has yet been determined.” Ground crews will remain on the scene overnight working the fire. Air resources were called off and returned back to Columbia.
Mountain lion killed by vehicle in Southern California
OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The 2-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in...
Gas And Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise In Sonora.
Sonora, CA – There is an uptick in both gas and catalytic converters thefts in Sonora, with police pointing to inflation as fueling the increase. “The common thing that is occurring right now is people are crawling underneath vehicles and actually puncturing holes in the gas tanks and siphoning gas through the gas tanks and actually causing damage to the vehicles on top of the loss of fuel,” relayed SPD spokesperson Thomas Brickley.
Update: Fire In Jamestown
Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews have contained a grass fire that broke out behind the Dollar General Store on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The fire was estimated at a 20′ by 20′ spot. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. All aircraft have returned to the Columbia Air Attack Base. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
Forest Cautions Visitors Concerning Dead Trees
Calaveras County, CA – Stanislaus National Forest (STF) officials want to remind visitors about the dangers of hazardous trees and offer some safety tips. At the Big Meadows Campground on the Calaveras Ranger District yellow caution tape warns campers of a hazardous dead tree just across the road, as can be seen in the photos. Forest officials explain, “A ‘hazard tree’ is a tree that has a structural defect that makes it likely to fail in whole or in part. Falling trees are an ever-present hazard when traveling or camping in the forest, yet too often we are unaware of the risks associated with defective trees.”
Calaveras Sheriff’s Marijuana Team Detail Summer Busts
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Team has released information on a series of Marijuana busts that have been made in July and early August. A search warrant for illegal cultivation in the 9000 block of Shalimar Drive in Valley springs. Deputies seized 7,296 growing plants with an estimated value of 7.2 million dollars. The plants were being cultivated outdoors and inside unpermitted hoop houses. Piles of garbage and debris were present on the property. Two suspects were issued citations at the scene. Yuann Li, age 43 of Alhambra, CA, and Junjie Liue, age 40 of Alhambra, CA were cited on Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and Possession of Marijuana for sale in addition to Conspiracy to Commit Crime.
Plane Goes Off Runway In Valley Springs
Valley Springs, CA – A close call for the pilot and passenger of a single-engine plane that careened off the runway of the Lake Camanche Airstrip in Valley Springs north of Highway 12 yesterday afternoon. A caller reported a plane down off the private dirt runway in the 1800...
Dodge Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Totals 1.8 Acres
Pinecrest, CA — All of the control lines built by firefighters successfully held overnight on the Dodge Fire that was located yesterday in the Stanislaus National Forest. Forest Service spokesperson Benjamin Cossel says the total updated acreage is 1.8 acres, when taking into account five total spots on the fire.
Tune, Norman
Norman Lloyd Tune, born January 1, 1969 in Sonora, California passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
Attorney General Bonta Enforces The California Consumer Privacy Act
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement with Sephora, Inc. (Sephora), resolving allegations that the company violated the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), California’s first-in-the-nation landmark privacy law. Bonta was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. After conducting an enforcement sweep of online retailers, the...
Lynn, Gerald
Gerald “Jerry” Lester Lynn, born March 2, 1938 in Illinois passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his residence in Groveland, California. Cremation is planned and a Memorial will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home. Date of Death: 08/21/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Groveland,...
Last Weekend In August Events
It is the last weekend in August and there are several events planned in the Mother Lode. Today, Thursday, August 25 is the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market season finale from 4 PM until dusk at the ballfield at Eproson Park. Stock up on fruits and veggies, chocolates and baked goods, artisan designs and more. Details are in the event listing here.
Yaecker, Linda
Linda Sue Yaecker, born November 1, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/20/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
Not A Typical Vehicle Theft
Sonora, CA – It was not your ordinary vehicle theft; in this case, a thief jumped on an electric cart at one Sonora shopping center and drove it to another one. Sonora Police received a call regarding an electric shopping cart being stolen from a store in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road. The rider then headed up Greenley Road and turned right onto Mono Way, where he pulled into the Timber Hills Shopping Center.
Angels Camp PD Finds No Ammunition At School Following Reports
Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Police Department reports that it received multiple calls yesterday that a student “brought ammunition” to Mark Twain Elementary School. In an effort to dispel any rumors, the PD notes, “Mark Twain Elementary staff and the Angels Camp Police Department fully...
CA Regulators To Vote On Phasing Out Gas Powered Cars
Sacramento, CA — Later today the California Air Resources Board will vote on a plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVS to be electric or hydrogen-powered by 2035. The move comes after Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order two years ago to phase out the sale of new internal combustion-powered vehicles. State regulators have since been working out the details. Getting the needed infrastructure in place will be a notable challenge for state officials. California has around 80,000 electric charging stations in public places and has set a 2025 goal of 250,000.
Week Two High School Football
Tuolumne, CA — Summerville High School is looking to keep its early win streak going, and Sonora High School is seeking its first win of the 2022 season. In high school football tonight, the Summerville Bears will travel to Merced County to face Dos Palos High School. Kickoff is at 7pm and you can hear all the action live on 93.5 KKBN. Summerville defeated Gustine, 42-9, in its home opener last week.
Lowe, Forrest
Forrest R. Lowe, of Sonora, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com.
