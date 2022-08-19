ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninety-five Wilson
4d ago

released on supervision!! When have the FEDs started releasing individuals whose in violation of a federal offense? Sound like TrapBoy Freddy is trying to lead the FEDS to the bigger fish to maintain his freedom..

Reply(8)
4
 

WFAA

Dallas officer shoots at man during domestic disturbance, police say

DALLAS — Police have released bodycam footage and information related to an officer-involved shooting outside of a Dallas home on Sunday. In the video, deputy chief Terrence Rhodes identified the man police shot at as 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson, who was not struck or injured. The deputy chief said police...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth officer arrested for alleged family violence

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 16-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department is facing a family violence charge. Nickolas Honea turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police said he was accused of violence against a family...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

$563,200 of meth seized in Collin County

ALLEN, Texas - Deputies in Collin County found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Members of the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white F-150 on US-75 near Exchange Parkway in Allen. According to the Sheriff's...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver

Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Off-duty Dallas officer shoots suspects outside club

DALLAS - Security video shows what led up to a shooting involving an off-duty Dallas police officer. The Dallas Police Department said Keenan Blair was working security at a club in north Oak Cliff when he witnessed a drive-by shooting early Saturday. Police said two men – Luke Guerra and...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting in May

A 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man in Dallas earlier this year was arrested Tuesday following a witness identifying him after hosting the suspect in her apartment. Dallas Police Department arrested Charles Barber Jr. for the shooting death of Alan Bates. Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.
MARSHALL, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Hilburn Drive

On August 21, 2022, at approximately 4:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Hillburn Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Roger Lopez, 20, lying in the middle of the street. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Officer shoots man in Fort Worth apartment, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been taken to a hospital following a shooting involving officers from the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) on Sunday night. According to police, four officers were dispatched to an apartment on Vincent Street near Interstate 30. They said a man was threatening to take his own life and tried to shoot himself with a shotgun, but there was no ammunition.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas County Considering Building New Jail

The Dallas County Commissioners Court decided to launch an exploratory committee that would evaluate how best to address the county jail’s recent failed state inspection, whether that means renovating the building or constructing a brand new one. The state inspection determined in 2021 that Dallas County jail had allegedly...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police shoot man armed with rifle

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police shot a man who they said pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night on the city’s east side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police got a call about a man threatening to kill himself in an apartment on Vincent Street. Police...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elm Street

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred on August 21, 2022. If anyone has information about the suspect pictured, please contact Detective Andrea Isom with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3701 or by email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Original Post:. On...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Deep Ellum shooting

DALLAS - A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning. This happened just before 3 a.m., in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Officers working in the area found a man lying on the ground with...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors

Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away

MESQUITE, Texas - The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
klif.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

