Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
fox2detroit.com
WATCH: Man flees Warren police, rams patrol vehicle before crashing stolen Jeep in Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Okemos man is facing charges after police say he ran from officers and rammed a Warren patrol vehicle Saturday. According to Warren police, officers responded to the area of 21432 MacArthur around 4 p.m. for a person possibly suffering a medical emergency in a blue Jeep. When they arrived, they found Samuel Wilbur, 31, inside the Jeep. Police said it appeared he was under the influence of narcotics.
Autoblog
Youngsters age 11, 12 and 14 caught attempting to steal Hellcats in Detroit
Detroit Police arrested three children Monday for attempting to steal Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats from Stellantis' Jefferson North Plant, the department said Tuesday. The three — aged 11, 12 and 14 — were caught breaking into the cars in one of the facility's storage lots in what Fox 2 Detroit reports may have been a scheme orchestrated by older thieves to mitigate the risk of harsher sentencing.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after police chase in stolen SUV ends with crash in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after leading Southfield police on a chase in a stolen SUV on Sunday. Michael William Styles is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. Southfield police tried to stop...
WNEM
‘Simple dispute’ led to deadly shooting of Detroit Fire intern, police say
DETROIT (WNEM) - Detectives have finished the investigation of a shooting that left a Detroit Fire Department intern dead. Detroit Police Chief James White described the 22-year-old woman as a rising star who wanted to be a doctor. Authorities described the suspect, 46-year-old Gregory Reynolds, as an acquaintance with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest three kids - 11, 12, and 14 - trying to steal new Dodge Chargers and Challengers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police on Monday told FOX 2 that three children, between the ages of 11 and 14, were the most recent arrests in rising cases of carjackings throughout the city. On Monday, the trio of kids - ages 11, 12, and 14 - were arrested in...
fox2detroit.com
33 stolen airbags, steering wheels recovered after suspects caught in act at Dearborn hotel
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Police arrested two people and recovered 33 stolen airbags and steering wheels after watching them steal from a car at a Dearborn hotel Thursday. According to police, the suspects were being surveilled because officers believed they were connected to airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. Thieves have been targeting General Motors vehicles, especially Chevrolet Malibus.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed on 275 south of Detroit Metro Airport after walking away from MSP
HURON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man who was walking away from a car on I-275 was hit and killed by another driver late Monday night. MSP said troopers were sent to I-275 at Sibley Road, just one exit south of Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), around 10 p.m. to a report of someone walking on the freeway.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect caught hiding in garbage can after crashing during police chase
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southfield police body cameras were rolling as police caught up to a suspect in a chase with a crashing end. It all started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night as officers responded to a call of what appeared to be a kidnapping. Officers tried to stop the SUV with a pit maneuver, but it didn’t work.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police Arrest Suspect Caught On Video Torching Detroit Gas Station
(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man caught on video firebombing a gas station in southwest Detroit early Tuesday morning. The video, posted to Twitter by Project Green Light, shows the man walk into the store carrying a bucket full of an unknown liquid. After entering, the man pours the liquid on the floor, takes out a lighter and ignites a blaze. A huge fireball can be seen as the man walks out of the store. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the gas station, located on the 1700 block of Fort Street. The suspect was later apprehended but details of the arrest weren’t immediately known. The identity of the suspect has not been released. 🟢PROJECT GREEN LIGHT ARSON SUSPECT CAPTURED🟢Where: 1700 S. FortWhen: 8/23 around 5:44 a.m.The suspect seen setting a Project Green Light partner business on fire this morning has been taken into custody. Great work by our Arson investigators in this case. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/Q4tM7qxElA — Project Green Light Detroit (@PGLDetroit) August 23, 2022
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man torches convenience store after cigar argument in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Video from inside a gas station convenience store captures the moment an angry customer sets the place on fire which is a frightening moment, especially for a clerk who did manage to escape the fire. It was all over something a customer bought and then decided they...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit carjacking rise includes suspect trio as young as 11, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit carjackings are up 40 percent compared to last year - and the ages of the kids doing them – have become unbelievable. On Monday, an 11-, 12-, and 14-year-old were arrested carjacking cars right off the lot at the Jefferson North Lot. "They think...
fox2detroit.com
Oak Park man had unsecured loaded handgun with extended mag, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Detroit man in his 20s and confiscated a loaded handgun from his car after he was pulled over for improper lane use. Michigan State Police also said the man showed signs of impairment after approaching the suspect vehicle. The traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police seek person of interest who dropped off gunshot victim at hospital
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking for help identifying a person who dropped off a wounded individual at a hospital in Dearborn. According to authorities, at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 21, a person was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital Fairlane in Dearborn. The individual was reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report of kidnapping sparks bizarre chase on Detroit’s west side
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – In the 6 p.m. broadcast, Local 4 told you about a bizarre police chase, and on Monday night, we have the video to prove it. After leading Southfield police on a chase, a man and woman were found hiding in garbage cans. The chase ended against...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves caught in the act; 33 stolen parts found, Dearborn police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A pair of serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves were caught in the act at a Dearborn hotel, and officials said they recovered 33 stolen airbags/steering wheels. Dearborn police said they recently began investigating a rise in airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. General Motors vehicles have been...
Truck catches fire after plowing into marijuana grow operation during robbery attempt in Detroit [VIDEO]
WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports that the suspects backed their truck into a building that houses a marijuana grow operation on Detroit’s west side, but their robbery attempt failed when the vehicle got stuck in the building and caught fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Wild chase ends with crash, suspects hiding in garbage cans in Detroit
After crashing, the driver and the woman who was inside, fled on foot. Police set up a perimeter and started searching nearby yards --- neighbors gave cops a heads up as to where the pair was hiding.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people break into Detroit home to steal 6 guns, ammo, other items, police say
DETROIT – Four people broke into a Detroit home to steal six guns, ammunition, and other items, police said. The break-in happened around 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at a home in the 17500 block of Faust Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities. Officials said nobody was...
fox2detroit.com
Failed smash and grab at Detroit marijuana grow operation sparks fire
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A failed smash and grab at a marijuana grow operation in Detroit led to a fire breaking out and damaging multiple properties Tuesday morning. Detroit fire crews responded to the intersection of Oakfield and Seven Mile after the truck that was used to break open a building caught fire. Dozens of firefighters were on the scene after smoke could be seen billowing out of structure.
The Oakland Press
MSP: Woman ‘extremely intoxicated’ while sitting in driver’s seat of car stopped along I-75
A woman who Michigan State Police described as “extremely intoxicated” while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car stopped along I-75 landed in the Oakland County Jail on Sunday night. Charges against the woman are pending review by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, according to MSP....
Comments / 2