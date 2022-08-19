ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

WATCH: Man flees Warren police, rams patrol vehicle before crashing stolen Jeep in Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Okemos man is facing charges after police say he ran from officers and rammed a Warren patrol vehicle Saturday. According to Warren police, officers responded to the area of 21432 MacArthur around 4 p.m. for a person possibly suffering a medical emergency in a blue Jeep. When they arrived, they found Samuel Wilbur, 31, inside the Jeep. Police said it appeared he was under the influence of narcotics.
WARREN, MI
Autoblog

Youngsters age 11, 12 and 14 caught attempting to steal Hellcats in Detroit

Detroit Police arrested three children Monday for attempting to steal Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats from Stellantis' Jefferson North Plant, the department said Tuesday. The three — aged 11, 12 and 14 — were caught breaking into the cars in one of the facility's storage lots in what Fox 2 Detroit reports may have been a scheme orchestrated by older thieves to mitigate the risk of harsher sentencing.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after police chase in stolen SUV ends with crash in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after leading Southfield police on a chase in a stolen SUV on Sunday. Michael William Styles is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. Southfield police tried to stop...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

33 stolen airbags, steering wheels recovered after suspects caught in act at Dearborn hotel

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Police arrested two people and recovered 33 stolen airbags and steering wheels after watching them steal from a car at a Dearborn hotel Thursday. According to police, the suspects were being surveilled because officers believed they were connected to airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. Thieves have been targeting General Motors vehicles, especially Chevrolet Malibus.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed on 275 south of Detroit Metro Airport after walking away from MSP

HURON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man who was walking away from a car on I-275 was hit and killed by another driver late Monday night. MSP said troopers were sent to I-275 at Sibley Road, just one exit south of Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), around 10 p.m. to a report of someone walking on the freeway.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect caught hiding in garbage can after crashing during police chase

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southfield police body cameras were rolling as police caught up to a suspect in a chase with a crashing end. It all started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night as officers responded to a call of what appeared to be a kidnapping. Officers tried to stop the SUV with a pit maneuver, but it didn’t work.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Arrest Suspect Caught On Video Torching Detroit Gas Station

(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man caught on video firebombing a gas station in southwest Detroit early Tuesday morning. The video, posted to Twitter by Project Green Light, shows the man walk into the store carrying a bucket full of an unknown liquid. After entering, the man pours the liquid on the floor, takes out a lighter and ignites a blaze. A huge fireball can be seen as the man walks out of the store. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the gas station, located on the 1700 block of Fort Street. The suspect was later apprehended but details of the arrest weren’t immediately known. The identity of the suspect has not been released. 🟢PROJECT GREEN LIGHT ARSON SUSPECT CAPTURED🟢Where: 1700 S. FortWhen: 8/23 around 5:44 a.m.The suspect seen setting a Project Green Light partner business on fire this morning has been taken into custody. Great work by our Arson investigators in this case. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/Q4tM7qxElA — Project Green Light Detroit (@PGLDetroit) August 23, 2022
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Failed smash and grab at Detroit marijuana grow operation sparks fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A failed smash and grab at a marijuana grow operation in Detroit led to a fire breaking out and damaging multiple properties Tuesday morning. Detroit fire crews responded to the intersection of Oakfield and Seven Mile after the truck that was used to break open a building caught fire. Dozens of firefighters were on the scene after smoke could be seen billowing out of structure.
DETROIT, MI

