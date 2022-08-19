Read full article on original website
Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
Thousands of people in the Space Coast ready to watch Artemis I launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - RVs were lined up at Jetty Park in Brevard County Sunday night as people camped out before the Artemis I launch to the moon set for Monday morning. People traveled from all over the country and world to see the SLS moon rocket liftoff right before their eyes from the Space Coast.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Heavy rain, lightning storms likely Sunday
More showers and thunderstorms will move through Lake County and stay to the West of Orange throughout the night. These showers and thunderstorms will clear out by the early evening. Storms over the Atlantic will push onto the coast throughout the evening. Main threats will be lightning, localized flooding, and gusty winds.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Heavy rain, numerous storms expected this weekend
WEATHER ALERT: Flood advisories issued for parts of Orange and Seminole counties. Three inches of rain have fallen in some spots, potentially causing minor flooding. Scattered showers and thunderstorms across Central Florida by 4pm, however, coverage will continue to become more widespread throughout the late afternoon. These showers and thunderstorms will be slow-moving, increasing the risk of flooding. The highest coverage will be from Orlando to northern Lake County. Main Concerns are frequent lightning, wind gust over 40 mph, and heavy rain.
Lightning detectors: How many are in Seminole County, and how do they work?
Orlando - Would a lightning detector have helped potentially warn a Florida mom who was struck and killed by lightning outside a park in Winter Springs last week?. Several parks in Seminole County have them. According to the county, the alarms measure static electricity in the atmosphere and issue a...
3 hurt after Delta flight from Orlando experiences turbulence, officials say
At least three people were hurt after a Delta Air Lines flight that left from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) for Salt Lake City experienced turbulence mid-flight Friday afternoon. Delta Flight 394 landed without incident in Salt Lake City shortly before 5 p.m. and was met by medical personnel at...
DeSantis nabs endorsement from Florida Realtors during Orlando campaign stop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis made his third Central Florida stop this week as the race ramps up for the November election. This time he was in Orlando to receive a new endorsement. Florida Realtors, the state's largest trade association, officially announced their support for DeSantis at the 2022...
Wounded veteran gets new Orlando home from nonprofit group
ORLANDO, Fla. - They cut the yellow ribbon, and US Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski opened the door to his new home, a house that the nonprofit group Homes for Our Troops bought and fully customized for the wounded Iraq War veteran. "This will be the first time in my adult life to have my full, complete independence," Rozanski said.
Central Florida man accused of shooting, killing woman at Barefoot Bay home
BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a woman he shared a home with, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. An investigation began Tuesday, Aug. 23, when deputies responded to the couple's home at 1 a.m. for a person shot. When law enforcement arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Ashley Perala, 35, of Barefoot Bay, dead inside the home.
Lightning strikes a tree causing rupture of gas line and fire in Brevard, officials say
WEST VIERA, Fla. - Lightning struck a tree causing a rupture of a gas line and a fire to break out in a residential area in West Viera Friday night, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. BCFR says that crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines.
Lake Brantley twins, UCF commits, shine on defense
Lake Brantley senior linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are a packaged deal. The twin brothers played soccer and ran track together growing up in Jamaica, now they'll play football at the University of Central Florida next year.
Body camera video released in deadly shooting involving Florida deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Friday released a video from a body camera video showing tense moments as they were responding to a shooting. The incident happened earlier this month after first responders were called to help a 21-year-old who had been shot at the Heritage Hotel.
Contract employee struck, killed by car in UCF parking garage
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A contract employee with the Addition Financial Arena at the University of Central Florida was struck and killed on campus on Thursday. UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to Garage F on UCF’s main campus in reference to a pedestrian being hit by a car. According to authorities, a student was looking for a parking spot, and while driving up a ramp of the garage, she hit the employee who was walking down the ramp. After initially being responsive at the scene, he later died of his injuries at a local hospital. UCFPD is investigating what it said appears to be a tragic accident.
2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Ocoee, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were taken to a local hospital Saturday after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Ocoee, according to police. The Ocoee Police Department said the shooting happened at 5 p.m. as the two were walking on a sidewalk in the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard. Officers said the suspect began shooting at the two people from a dark blue or black sedan.
Brevard County community helps young girl battling cancer
A lemonade stand for a cause. The Rockledge community showed its support for 7-year-old Vivian, who is fighting DIPG, a rare, fast-growing tumor that is aggressive and difficult to treat.
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman who reportedly was driving a vehicle seen with a bullet hole in it is dead, and the passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody Friday, according to police. The Ormond Beach Police Department responded to the suspicious incident shortly before 10 a.m. after...
Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
Rockledge community supports 7-year-old fighting rare brain cancer
A lemonade stand for a cause. The Rockledge community showed its support for 7-year-old Vivian, who is fighting DIPG. DIPG, or diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, is a rare, fast-growing tumor that is aggressive and difficult to treat. The tumor forms in cells which can spread to nearby tissues and other parts of the brain. It has poor outcomes and usually happens in children.
