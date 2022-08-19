Monkeypox vaccines are coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Starting August 26, Monkeypox vaccines will be available in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released a chart displaying when and where Monkeypox vaccines will be administered.

Vaccines for the Oklahoma City area will begin on Friday, August 26, at various healthcare facilities in the area.

Depending on the facility, some may be administering vaccines by appointment, others are open during certain hours for walk-ins.

To learn more about vaccine eligibility, please visit the OSDH website .

If you are concerned about having monkeypox symptoms or would like more information, please call (405) 426-8710.

