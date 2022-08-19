Another Midlander set to run for mayor

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland reported Friday that Robert Allen Dickson has filed to run for mayor. Dickson will join Lori Blong on the November 8 ballot.

City elections that day will also include City Council Districts 3 and 4. As of August 19, Jack Ladd Jr. has filed to run for the District 3 seat and Amy Stretcher Burkes and Jim Gerety have filed to run for District 4.

If you would like to add your name to the local ballot, you may do so through Monday.

