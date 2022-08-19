ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Midlander set to run for mayor

By Erica Miller
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland reported Friday that Robert Allen Dickson has filed to run for mayor. Dickson will join Lori Blong on the November 8 ballot.

City elections that day will also include City Council Districts 3 and 4. As of August 19, Jack Ladd Jr. has filed to run for the District 3 seat and Amy Stretcher Burkes and Jim Gerety have filed to run for District 4.

If you would like to add your name to the local ballot, you may do so through Monday.

Morales to run for mayor- again

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland business owner, and former mayor, Jerry Morales has added his name to the ballot and will, once again, run for mayor- a seat he held just a few years ago. This comes after Mayor Patrick Payton announced last month that he will not seek re-election.  Morales will be on the November […]
Midland College welcome week underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Class is back in session for students attending Midland College and the campus has several events underway to ring in the fall semester. For the first time in 2 years, staff and students are celebrating its welcome week in person. In a recent news release, the Student Activities Coordinator shared how […]
MISD revamps security measures on campuses

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland ISD is revamping its security measures for all their schools across the district. District leaders say their number one priority is keeping everyone in the district completely safe. "In light of recent events, everything that we can do to mitigate any kind of potential dangers, just making sure we have […]
Permian Basin MPO discuss new loop around Midland-Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Right now, Loop 338 surrounds Odessa and Loop 250 surrounds Midland, soon there may be a new outer loop around Midland and Odessa. Tuesday, at Odessa College, the third townhall meeting was held for The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization to hear what West Texans have to say about how the loop can benefit the area.
31st Annual Airsho set to take place in the Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The High Sky Wing CAF and Midland Army Airfield Museum are teaming up once again to host the 31st Annual AIRSHO on September 10th and 11th at the Midland International Air and Space Port. In a recent news release, the AIRSHO director shared more about the relationship and enthusiasm the group […]
Big Spring Guardian program enters 5th year

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Morgan Fossett is a Big Spring mom whose son is a student at the Kentwood Early Learning Center. A big sign outside that preschool informs potential intruders that some educators are armed. Morgan says she had mixed feelings at first, but after Uvalde and other mass shootings, she supports the […]
30 in 15: Holy Cross hopeful for its new future in TAPPS

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In its third-ever football season, and the fourth year since the school opened its doors, Holy Cross joined the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) athletic league. In its previous two seasons, the Crusaders had played an independent schedule consisting of several junior varsity matchups. Now, Holy Cross will […]
Midland ISD Fire Safety Tech loses home to fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -"I do this for a living and it's not going to happen to me," thought MISD's Fire Safety Tech Joe Lopez. After working for over 20 years in fire safety and spending the last 15 years as a fire code official and licensed fire equipment technician, Lopez never imagined his work would one day hit so close to home.
Local foundation announces more than $1.1 million in scholarship awards

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This month more than 360 scholars from communities across West Texas were named Permian Basin Area Foundation Scholars. The local organization announced that it was able to gift $1,103,891 in scholarship awards for the 2022 – 2023 academic school year. In a recent news release, the scholarships were made possible through […]
Arrest made in shooting at Odessa park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police tell CBS7 they have now arrested Cavaya Jefferson, 18, in connection to a shooting Sunday night. She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $150,000.
Get Ready 432! New Sports Tavern Coming To Downtown Odessa

Downtown Odessa is looking better and better every year. So many businesses and new restaurants have made downtown their home making it even more appealing than before for natives and out-of-towners. Bring all the new eateries, hotels, and new business, it is exactly what we need. You will be happy to know that construction is currently underway on a new restaurant and bar!
Odessa man indicted on murder charge

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man who has been charged with murder was indicted by a grand jury on the same charge. Vitale Justice was booked into the Ector County Jail on the murder charge on June 21, 2022.
Two people shot after fight at Odessa park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of shooting two people at a park over the weekend. Police say that on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. they received a call of a gunshot victim at Woodson Park. Investigators learned that a fight had broken...
Who Else Thinks This Popular Brunch Spot Would Be Great In Midland-Odessa?

I noticed that our neighbors up north are getting a new brunch place and I got to thinking...that is something, in my opinion, we don't have enough of. Lubbock is getting a Snooze an A.M. Eatery and I am here for it! Anytime our family is in a city that has a Snooze, they already know momma has to eat there at least once during our visit.
