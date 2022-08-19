Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
People march for women’s equality in downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women marched the streets of downtown Lansing protesting their rights with an anti-celebration as their way of recognizing Women’s Equality Day. Protesters like Charlie Nolan, 14, said equality is still a distant goal. “Without getting out and protesting, without getting out speaking your mind nothing’s...
WILX-TV
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people lost power Monday due to severe storms that swept through the area. According to Consumers Energy, as of 6 p.m. more than 160,000 customers across the entire state were impacted by 1,500 power outages. Consumers Energy has 120 crews in the field working...
WILX-TV
Jackson working to replace lead water lines
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is progressing on replacing all the lead water lines in the city. Starting Monday, crews will be working to replace the lines on East Michigan Avenue from Cooper to Horton Street. The city said 40 lead service lines would be replaced on...
WILX-TV
Ionia Public Schools announce half-day for Monday
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A half-day was announced for students heading to their first day of the school year at Ionia Public Schools. The district announced on a Facebook post Sunday that they had been monitoring classroom temperatures over the weekend. According to school officials, classroom temperatures exceeded 95 degrees creating a safety concern.
WILX-TV
Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
WILX-TV
Class is back in session for Lansing School District
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Class is back in session and in-person for 10,000 students in the Lansing School District. The district is returning to normal for the 2022-23 schoolyear, after two straight years of pandemic precautions. Which is a big change for many students and staff. News 10 spoke with...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues, and the latest from NASA
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest updates as Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the status of the Artemis I launch, Detroit police arrest a man wanted for multiple deadly and random shootings over the weekend, and a famous portrait is stolen. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
CATA routes closed during Labor Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed during Labor Day. Services including Fixed-Route, Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, Connector, Rural Service, Night Owl and Shopping Bus, will not be operating on Monday, Sept. 5. In a press release, CATA explained which routes will be down for the...
WILX-TV
Lansing Chipotle store workers unionize - a 1st for chain
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a sign the union movement may be changing here in Michigan. Workers at Chipotle on West Saginaw in Delta Township have become the first to form a union. Only 1% of workers at food and drinking outlets were members of unions in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University veterinarians searching for cause of parvovirus outbreak
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterinarians at Michigan State University are working to find out what caused an outbreak of the parvovirus in Northern Michigan. The new strain of parvovirus is causing dozens of dogs to get sick. It’s not clear how many dogs have died from this new strain, because veterinarians are not required to report parvo cases to the state.
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
WILX-TV
Traffic Alert: 2 ramps to I-94 in Jackson closed
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A project to rebuild and and widen I-94 closed two entrance ramps in Jackson closed Friday. The Elm Road ramp to eastbound I-94 and the Seymour Road ramp to westbound I-94 have been closed. The work is expected to be completed in October. Drivers are being...
WILX-TV
Pewamo Westphalia Pirates fall to tough Redford Union Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo Westphalia Pirates are always tough to beat; head coach Jeremy Miller has worked hard to mold his program into a perennial contender. They met their match to open the season as Redford Union held P-W to just 6 points and won 26-6. The Pirates...
WILX-TV
Section of Jackson street closing for urgent sewer repair on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A section of a Jackson street will be closed on Tuesday, August 30 for urgent sewer repair. The City of Jackson is informing drivers to plan ahead as the westbound lane of Wildwood Avenue between N Brown and N Wisner streets will be closed on Tuesday. The closure is to accommodate crew members with the Department of Public Works as they perform urgent sewer repair.
WILX-TV
Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lansing. Lansing Police were called to South Washington Street near the Capital City Apartments just before 11:30pm. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. The Lansing Fire Department...
WILX-TV
Jackson shooting leaves one dead
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge topples Coldwater 34-7 in season opener
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets finished 6-4 last season, Joe Brya and company will look to improve on that mark this season. They’re off to a good start at 1-0 with a 34-7 win over the Coldwater Cardinals. The Comets led 20-0 at halftime, and...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
WILX-TV
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles Friday night. The 46-year-old woman from Lansing was hit by two cars in the construction zone on Grand River Avenue and the west end of Hamilton Road. The incident took place at 10:37 p.m. on Friday in Meridian Township.
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Lansing Sexton ends two-game losing skid to Lansing Everett
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the past decade, Lansing Sexton has had the upper hand in its head-to-head series with crosstown rival Lansing Everett, winning eight games in the last 10 meetings. It added to the win total on Friday, jumping out to a 22-nothing lead in a wire-to-wire 28-13...
