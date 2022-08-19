MDHHS Updates Public Health Alert on E. Coli Investigation

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an updated public health alert about additional illnesses of shiga toxin producing E. coli across the state, which is connected to a multi-state outbreak.

Currently, the MDHHS is recommending that people experiencing symptoms of STEC consult a healthcare provider as soon as possible, and discuss if testing is recommended. Healthcare providers should contact their local health department to report suspected or confirmed STEC cases.

“We are reminding residents in Michigan to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of E. coli illness such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting or other gastrointestinal distress,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of public health administration at MDHHS. “Additionally, we urge residents to take proper precautions when handling food and practice safe food preparation.”

Michigan has 43 confirmed STEC cases that match the outbreak strain. These cases date from July to August and have been reported in 18 jurisdictions, including: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties, as well as the City of Detroit.

The age range of Michiganders affected, according to the MDHHS, is six-years-old to 94-years-old. Among the outbreak cases, 56% have been hospitalized. Four cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe complication that happens in some people diagnosed with STEC infection, have also been identified.

Symptoms of STEC vary for each person, and usually appear three to four days after exposure. However, they may appear in as early as one day or as long as ten days. Symptoms of STEC but include the following:

Severe stomach cramps

Diarrhea, often bloody

Vomiting

Fever

More than 55% of infections, according to the MDHHS, have been reported through consumption of food at Wendy’s restaurants. While a specific menu item has not been identified, investigations are on-going and are focused on sandwiches topped with romaine lettuce.

Right now, there is not a recommendation to avoid eating at Wendy’s while the restaurant works with local public health departments to remove potentially implicated items.

To prevent E.coli, the MDHHS recommends the following:

Washing hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, or using an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol:

Before and after handling food.

After using the bathroom or changing a diaper.

Before preparing and feeding bottles or foods to infants and toddlers or touching pacifiers or other things that may go in an infant or toddler’s mouth.

After contact with animals or their environments, such as farms, petting zoos, fairs or even the backyard.

Rinsing fruits and vegetables well under running water. There is no need to use soap.

Always marinating foods in the refrigerator, not on the counter or outdoors. Never reuse sauce on cooked food used to marinate raw meat or poultry.

Never placing cooked food on a plate that previously held raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs. Be sure to have on hand plenty of clean utensils and platters.

Never letting raw meat, poultry, eggs or cooked food sit at room temperature more than two hours before putting them in the refrigerator or freezer (one hour when the temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cooking meats thoroughly. Ground beef and meat should be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Consumers should use a food thermometer as color is not an indicator of “doneness.”

Avoiding raw milk, unpasteurized dairy products and unpasteurized juices (like fresh apple cider).

Avoiding swallowing water when swimming or playing in lakes, ponds, streams, swimming pools and backyard “kiddie” pools.

