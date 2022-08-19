Read full article on original website
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph School District wants to see attendance numbers continue to rise
Classes officially begin today for the St. Joseph School District and officials want to see students in school. District officials launched an attendance comeback plan in January after seeing a record low number in attendance. Director of School Improvement Kendra Lau says thanks to the comeback plan attendance numbers did...
Missouri man injured after motorcycle accident
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Harley Davidson driven by Ronald J. Hall, 61, Rock Port, was westbound on Route A just east of Route D three quarters of a mile east of Watson.
Missouri woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Hyundai Accent driven by Cindal S. Lee, 30, Galt, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Trenton. The vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai...
Missouri man dead after ejected in 2-vehicle crash
GREENE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1988 Ford Ranger driven by Thomas R. McPhetridge, 59, Billings, MO., was eastbound on Route N just north of Republic. The driver failed to stop for a...
Kansas schools: You can keep tabs on what books your kids check out
WICHITA — The American Library Association takes a hard line on privacy. Even kids, it contends, ought to be able to check out a book without someone looking over their shoulders. “All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their...
St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup
A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Mo. boarding schools
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block new Mo. election law
The League of Women Voters of Missouri and Missouri NAACP filed a lawsuit Monday attempting to block a wide-ranging elections bill they argue violates the right to core political speech by curtailing voter engagement. The lawsuit focuses on provisions of the law, which is set to go into effect on...
Money available to help with roadway safety projects
Grant funds available through the northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety can be applied for now. The grants are special designation funds from the Missouri Department of Transportation that are distributed to coalitions throughout the state. Northwest Coalition Chairperson Chance Gallagher says the coalition is in charge of designating who...
Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county missed deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found fewer than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a 5 p.m....
Film director Spielberg among donors in Kan. campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals...
Lawsuit seeks to block pot legalization from appearing on Mo. ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window...
Independent John Wood withdraws from Missouri's U.S. Senate race
KANSAS CITY (AP) —John Wood, a Republican running as an independent in the U.S. Senate race in Missouri, announced Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the race. Wood said on Twitter that he decided not to challenge Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
Attorney General: Kan. concealed carry applications down
TOPEKA — The number of Kansans applying for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently ended 2022 fiscal year, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 4,544 new applications, a decline from 7,717 applications received in the previous fiscal year. The licensing program began in 2006, and a legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans age 21 and over to carry concealed without a license.
Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race
TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
🎥 Gov. Parson calls for special session to pass income tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday called on lawmakers to return to work Sept. 6 for a special legislative session to cut income taxes. The Republican told reporters gathered in his Capitol office that he wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8% and increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.
NASA Administrator wowed during tour of Kan. Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson toured Cosmosphere Friday morning. "You could see a number of the exhibits were emotional for him," Moran said. "Particularly words of other astronauts. This clearly was a very personal visit. It's nice to have the administrator of NASA feel this place. What I always hope is that the Cosmosphere provides inspiration. Today, I saw where it provides respect for those who preceded us in space exploration."
