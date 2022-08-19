ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after motorcycle accident

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Harley Davidson driven by Ronald J. Hall, 61, Rock Port, was westbound on Route A just east of Route D three quarters of a mile east of Watson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MO
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Joseph, MO
Sports
City
Benton, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup

A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Hoops#Christmas#Civic Arena#East Buchanan#Central#Stewartsville Osborn
St. Joseph Post

Money available to help with roadway safety projects

Grant funds available through the northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety can be applied for now. The grants are special designation funds from the Missouri Department of Transportation that are distributed to coalitions throughout the state. Northwest Coalition Chairperson Chance Gallagher says the coalition is in charge of designating who...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Joseph Post

Independent John Wood withdraws from Missouri's U.S. Senate race

KANSAS CITY (AP) —John Wood, a Republican running as an independent in the U.S. Senate race in Missouri, announced Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the race. Wood said on Twitter that he decided not to challenge Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Attorney General: Kan. concealed carry applications down

TOPEKA — The number of Kansans applying for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently ended 2022 fiscal year, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 4,544 new applications, a decline from 7,717 applications received in the previous fiscal year. The licensing program began in 2006, and a legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans age 21 and over to carry concealed without a license.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race

TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

🎥 Gov. Parson calls for special session to pass income tax cut

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday called on lawmakers to return to work Sept. 6 for a special legislative session to cut income taxes. The Republican told reporters gathered in his Capitol office that he wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8% and increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

NASA Administrator wowed during tour of Kan. Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson toured Cosmosphere Friday morning. "You could see a number of the exhibits were emotional for him," Moran said. "Particularly words of other astronauts. This clearly was a very personal visit. It's nice to have the administrator of NASA feel this place. What I always hope is that the Cosmosphere provides inspiration. Today, I saw where it provides respect for those who preceded us in space exploration."
HUTCHINSON, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy