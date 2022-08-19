ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights school fined $3K after lead paint found in collapse debris

By Corinne Moore
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNArF_0hNy8ulk00

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System has been fined $3,000 by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration for “not comply(ing) with the provisions of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act.”

During an inspection of Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary in March, investigators learned that the school did not have an asbestos inspection report. The school was fined $1,500, the report said.

In addition, the inspection found lead paint in the debris that had fallen from the ceiling onto the school auditorium floor. The school was fined $1,500.

News 8 previously reported that state safety officials were looking into the status of the building more than a year after the collapse.

The school must pay the fine by Aug. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

