Provo, UT

Game Preview: No. 7 Utah Utes vs Florida Gators

The first one of the 2022 season, which means we are days away from the No. 7 Utah Utes taking on the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Utah is looking to build upon their 2021 season, that resulted in their first Pac-12 conference championship, while Florida is attempting to turn around the program after a lackluster season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tunnel Vision: Tunnel Vision: Trojans pick up new four-star commit plus BLVD officially launches (replay)

Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham, reporters Chris Trevino and Shotgun Spratling and intern Jack Smith talking about the latest commitment for the Trojans class of 2023, Red Mountain (Ariz.) four-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Lane is rated the No. 374 overall prospect and the No. 49 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite and picked USC over Oregon.
Sophomore safety Calen Bullock taking on leadership role in Trojans' secondary

Sophomore safety Calen Bullock has his sights set high in 2022 after breaking out in a big way during his true freshman season. The local product out of Pasadena’s John Muir High School is one of just a small handful of returning starters on USC's defense under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. That has given Bullock a chance to take more of a vocal leadership role, and he has seized that opportunity.
