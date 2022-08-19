ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

COVID vaccine rates lagging among NC kids, data show

Hickory resident Javier Jimenez jumped at the chance to get COVID-19 vaccines for his two oldest sons, ages 7 and 8, as soon as they were available. “It’s very important that my kids are safe from anything that we can prevent,” Jimenez said. In 2020, before a vaccine...
KIDS
WFAE

Fact Check: NC trooper says violent crime at an 'all-time high'

It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we’re turning to this year’s U.S. Senate race and a claim about levels of violent crime. The North Carolina Troopers Association has endorsed Republican congressman Ted Budd over his opponent Democrat Cheri Beasley, who is a former state Supreme Court Chief Justice. In a statement announcing the endorsement, association President Ben Kral said, “With violent crime at an all-time high, it is imperative we have a U.S. Senator who will support law enforcement.” For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Paul Specht of WRAL.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
State
New York State
Rockland County, NY
Health
City
Ramapo, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#York Counties#Linus Polio#Wastewater#Diseases#General Health#Npr#Rockland
WFAE

Texas sends migrants to New York. They get a warm welcome, but life there is tough

NEW YORK — A white bus with Texas plates has just pulled up outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. The men and women on it have just finished a 30-hour nonstop bus ride from the Mexico border, and have arrived hungry, tired, and some in need of immediate medical care. It's a hot Wednesday morning in early August, and the rush hour traffic has clogged the city streets outside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFAE

News brief: Florida primary, Ukraine nuclear power plant worker, abortion laws

States holding primaries today include the state of Florida, one of the biggest. And the primary captures even more attention because of who's on the ballot there. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He's made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But before he could run for that office, he would have to win reelection as governor. And Democrats are choosing his challenger today. Charlie Crist is a former governor and also a former Republican.
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November

States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WFAE

Top NC senator prefers abortion limits after 1st trimester

North Carolina's most powerful state senator said Tuesday he would prefer to have approved restrictions on abortion after roughly the first three months of pregnancy. Senate leader Phil Berger, speaking before convening another round of no-vote General Assembly sessions this week, also said he would support exceptions to any prohibition following the first trimester, such as in situations of rape and incest or when the mother's life is in danger.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WFAE

Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG

RALEIGH — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent, the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WFAE

The remains of an Ohio man, who died in the Pearl Harbor attack, are buried

The remains of a sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago have finally come home to Ohio. Here's Chris Welter from our member station WYSO. CHRIS WELTER, BYLINE: Joseph Hoffman died on the USS Oklahoma the morning of the December 7 Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. He was 24. His remains were initially recovered by divers but weren't identified as his until 2020 using DNA. John Moomaw is one of the next of kin. Hoffman was his great-great-uncle. Before the Navy contacted him last year, he didn't even know of Hoffman's existence. And other than distant cousins, Moomaw doesn't have any family left near the small village where Hoffman is being buried, but he still wanted to be there.
OHIO STATE
WFAE

Two months after the Dobbs ruling, new abortion bans are taking hold

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week marks two months since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, and the effects of the decision are continuing to unfold as abortion bans take effect around the country. Well before the opinion...
TENNESSEE STATE
WFAE

Court opens door to voiding NC Voter ID amendment

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped short...
POLITICS
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy