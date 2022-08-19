Read full article on original website
Related
COVID vaccine rates lagging among NC kids, data show
Hickory resident Javier Jimenez jumped at the chance to get COVID-19 vaccines for his two oldest sons, ages 7 and 8, as soon as they were available. “It’s very important that my kids are safe from anything that we can prevent,” Jimenez said. In 2020, before a vaccine...
KIDS・
California Gov. Newsom vetoes public safe drug-use clinics as overdoses surge
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a measure late Monday that would have allowed creation of safe drug-consumption sites in three major California cities as part of an effort to cut the surging number of fatal overdoses. In a public message explaining his veto, Newsom, a Democrat, suggested the clinics might actually...
Fact Check: NC trooper says violent crime at an 'all-time high'
It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we’re turning to this year’s U.S. Senate race and a claim about levels of violent crime. The North Carolina Troopers Association has endorsed Republican congressman Ted Budd over his opponent Democrat Cheri Beasley, who is a former state Supreme Court Chief Justice. In a statement announcing the endorsement, association President Ben Kral said, “With violent crime at an all-time high, it is imperative we have a U.S. Senator who will support law enforcement.” For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Paul Specht of WRAL.
A rural Washington emergency dispatch center closes as 911 operator shortage persists
There's a national shortage of 911 operators. In Washington state, the situation is so dire that it closed a rural dispatch center. In addition to recruiting, technology might be a longer-term fix. Since January 2004, Austin Jenkins has been the Olympia-based political reporter for the Northwest News Network. In that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer in 2020
A federal jury in Michigan convicted the men of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — in what the FBI called a domestic terrorism case. Prosecutors say they wanted to overthrow the government. Dustin Dwyer is a reporter for a new project at Michigan Radio that will look at...
A new system to flag racist incidents and acts of hate is named after Emmett Till
Maryland has seen a slew of racist incidents over the last year — including targeted bomb threats at three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and vandals writing messages of hate on the doors of a church. Now, the state has launched an alert system to flag racist incidents and acts of hate.
News brief: Russia-Ukraine war, Florida governor's race, Breonna Taylor case
It's been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Florida Democrat Charlie Crist will face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. A former Louisville detective pleads guilty in the Breonna Taylor case.
Democrat Charlie Crist to face Ron DeSantis in Florida race for governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democrat and longtime politician Charlie Crist has won the primary for governor in Florida and will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Crist served as Florida's Republican governor more than a decade ago and is now a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas sends migrants to New York. They get a warm welcome, but life there is tough
NEW YORK — A white bus with Texas plates has just pulled up outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. The men and women on it have just finished a 30-hour nonstop bus ride from the Mexico border, and have arrived hungry, tired, and some in need of immediate medical care. It's a hot Wednesday morning in early August, and the rush hour traffic has clogged the city streets outside.
News brief: Florida primary, Ukraine nuclear power plant worker, abortion laws
States holding primaries today include the state of Florida, one of the biggest. And the primary captures even more attention because of who's on the ballot there. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He's made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But before he could run for that office, he would have to win reelection as governor. And Democrats are choosing his challenger today. Charlie Crist is a former governor and also a former Republican.
2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November
States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
Federal officials say open a civil rights probe after suspension of Arkansas officers
MULBERRY, Ark. — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top NC senator prefers abortion limits after 1st trimester
North Carolina's most powerful state senator said Tuesday he would prefer to have approved restrictions on abortion after roughly the first three months of pregnancy. Senate leader Phil Berger, speaking before convening another round of no-vote General Assembly sessions this week, also said he would support exceptions to any prohibition following the first trimester, such as in situations of rape and incest or when the mother's life is in danger.
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent, the...
The politics of abortion in the NC Senate and General Assembly races
On this episode, we discuss the politics of abortion and how it relates to North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race. While Republican nominee Ted Budd is not speaking out on the issue, Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley is, in commercials and on the campaign trail. We’ll also address abortion in legislative...
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, sentenced to 5 days in jail for a DUI
Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to five days in jail after being convicted Tuesday of misdemeanor driving under the influence in California, the Napa County District Attorney's Office announced. Pelosi, 82, was arrested May 28 and later charged with driving under the...
The remains of an Ohio man, who died in the Pearl Harbor attack, are buried
The remains of a sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago have finally come home to Ohio. Here's Chris Welter from our member station WYSO. CHRIS WELTER, BYLINE: Joseph Hoffman died on the USS Oklahoma the morning of the December 7 Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. He was 24. His remains were initially recovered by divers but weren't identified as his until 2020 using DNA. John Moomaw is one of the next of kin. Hoffman was his great-great-uncle. Before the Navy contacted him last year, he didn't even know of Hoffman's existence. And other than distant cousins, Moomaw doesn't have any family left near the small village where Hoffman is being buried, but he still wanted to be there.
Two months after the Dobbs ruling, new abortion bans are taking hold
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week marks two months since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, and the effects of the decision are continuing to unfold as abortion bans take effect around the country. Well before the opinion...
Court opens door to voiding NC Voter ID amendment
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped short...
3 law enforcement officers in Arkansas are suspended following viral video of beating
Authorities in Arkansas are sharing more details after bystander video captured three law enforcement officers beating a suspect on Sunday. Michael Hibblen, with Little Rock Station KUAR, has been following the case and joins us now. Hi, Michael. MICHAEL HIBBLEN, BYLINE: Hi, Ari. SHAPIRO: Tell us about today's developments. What's...
WFAE
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0