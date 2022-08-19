Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
FOX Sports
Cowboys rookie OT Tyler Smith could get early starting role
ARLINGTON, Texas — The last half hour of the road trip always feel like the longest. I’ve put a lot of miles on my car over the years. In my experience, most of those miles breeze by without so much as a second thought. Maybe you find a new podcast or an audio book. It starts to feel like time traveling.
Lions release former first-found pick LB Jarrad Davis
Davis was a first-round pick of the Lions in 2017. He was an immediate starter in Detroit, reaching the 100-tackle mark in his second season. Things changed dramatically during the final season of his rookie contract, however, as he saw his playing time diminish considerably. With the Lions having declined...
Jaguars trade WR Shenault to Panthers for 2023 draft pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Laviska Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Shenault to the Panthers on Monday for an undisclosed draft pick in 2023. It’s the second trade in a year between the teams involving early round picks. Jacksonville sent troubled cornerback C.J. Henderson to Carolina last September for tight end Dan Arnold and a fifth-round pick in 2022. Henderson was the ninth overall pick in 2020. So now Jacksonville has dumped two of its top three selections that year on Carolina, which already has helped Henderson made huge strides as a professional.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: 10 betting nuggets from Vegas sources
NFL betting drives the bus on the American sports wagering roadway. So in my debut piece as a FOX Sports contributor, believe me, I’m not gonna miss that bus. But first, a little background. I’m no sharp bettor, so I’m not going to pass myself off as some kind...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors are staying away from Tennessee Titans futures
Now that preseason is over, the NFL’s gambling season is gearing up for the first week of games after this weekend’s unofficial bye. As far as Super Bowl contenders go, there are three strong ones in the NFC, but the AFC is expected to be the tougher conference this season with a number of teams holding championship aspirations. The Buffalo Bills (+600 to win Super Bowl at FOX Bet) and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000 to win Super Bowl) are the cream of the crop, but teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers (+1400), Baltimore Ravens (+1800) and Denver Broncos (+1900) all figure to be in the mix as well.
FOX Sports
Titans, Henry go for AFC South 3-peat chased by Colts, Ryan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another year, yet another new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts brings high expectations that this time Matt Ryan will put them back atop the AFC South. Then there's the defending two-time divisional champ. The Tennessee Titans insist they aren't paying much attention being given...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady crowned No. 1 in NFL Top 100, topping Donald, Rodgers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was crowned the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 – again. It's the fourth time since 2011 that Brady, who just made his 2022 preseason debut Saturday following a recent 11-day absence from training camp, has received the honor from his peers.
FOX Sports
Ravens' mascot carted off at halftime with apparent injury
BALTIMORE (AP) — Injuries are often the most significant news from the NFL's preseason. Not even the mascot is safe sometimes. Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' bird mascot, was carted off at halftime Saturday night with an apparent injury. It was not clear what happened to the person wearing the Poe costume.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting QB for Week 1
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Pete Carroll announces Geno Smith will start at QB in the Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos. Carroll made the announcement following...
FOX Sports
Wolf's injury hinders No. 18 Wisconsin's quarterback depth
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf injured his right leg last week and is out for an indefinite length of time. That leaves starter Graham Mertz as the only available Wisconsin quarterback who has taken a snap in a college game.
FOX Sports
AFC East Mailbag: Is it Tua Time in Miami? Where could Denzel Mims land?
The NFL is headed for final roster cuts on Tuesday, with every team trimming to 53 players. The transaction madness is almost underway. So, in the AFC East, let's talk about some of the surprising moves that might take place in terms of cuts, keeps and trades. The Buffalo Bills,...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Nebraska leads Northwestern in Week 0
College football is back! The 2022-23 season kicks off with an action-packed Week 0 slate, which will play out in its entirety Saturday. The action starts on FOX, as Big Ten West rivals Nebraska and Northwestern battle it out in Dublin, Ireland. Later, two of the ACC's biggest names —...
FOX Sports
Packers unsure about status of Bakhtiari, Jenkins for opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two...
FOX Sports
Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
FOX Sports
Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn't think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers keeps the Packers publicity machine turning
In the lead-up to a big Hollywood movie release, a studio's dream scenario is if the headlining superstar gets generous and creative during the publicity cycle. It's a relatively simple attention grab. If Tom Cruise, Charlize Theron or Chris Hemsworth flash their personality, drop some juicy gossip and, I don’t know, jump on a couch or something, the film is going to get more eyeballs, make more money and be deemed a worthwhile investment.
FOX Sports
Denzel Mims: 5 potential landing spots if Jets part ways with WR
New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims just had the best day of his NFL career. That it came in the preseason finale of his third season speaks volumes about how the previous two years have gone. The performance could also be his last, or most significant, with the Jets, who...
Dodgers All-Star pitcher Gonsolin out with forearm strain
MIAMI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers put All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list Monday because of a strained right forearm, making the move as a precaution hours before his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins. Pitching more than he ever has in his career, Gonsolin is...
FOX Sports
Michigan will start McNamara, McCarthy in Weeks 1, 2
And the winner of Michigan's quarterback battle is … well, no one yet. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced Saturday that senior Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Colorado State and sophomore J.J. McCarthy will start Week 2 against Hawaii, and a starter and a backup will be named ahead of the Week 3 matchup against UConn.
FOX Sports
Browns DE and USFL DPOY Chris Odom suffers torn ACL
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom — the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year — suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition loss to the Chicago Bears. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left ACL in the fourth quarter. The Browns...
