New Orleans, LA

CBS Sports

Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday

Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
CBS Sports

Ryquell Armstead: Let go by Jaguars

Armstead was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Armstead will look for another team after he spent the 2021 campaign on and off of multiple practice squads. The running back has appeared in 18 career games, all of which with the Jaguars, turning 50 carries into 188 yards while also catching 17 passes for 160 yards and two scores. Armstead will likely get claimed off waivers by another team in the coming days.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Drake London: Not at practice

London (knee) isn't practicing Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. London hasn't practiced since he hurt his knee in Atlanta's first preseason game. He still has two weeks to prepare for the season opener against New Orleans, and presumably will need to practice at least one or twice before the game to have a shot at playing.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sent back down

Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
CBS Sports

JaQuan Hardy: Waived by Broncos

Hardy was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hardy was let go Monday after signing with the team Aug. 10. The running back appeared in three games with the Cowboys last season, compiling 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. Hardy will likely have to settle for a practice squad spot on whatever team he joins next.
CBS Sports

Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season

Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room

Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel may be forced to keep Skylar Thompson as third QB: 'He's made it tough, hasn't he?'

Skylar Thompson has proven this preseason he belongs on an NFL roster. Will it be with the team that was smart enough to use a seventh-round pick on him?. The Miami Dolphins took Thompson late in the draft as a developmental quarterback, yet the rookie enhanced the timetable. Miami has two quarterbacks on its roster in Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, who will enter the year as the top signal-callers.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold: Leaves Friday's game

Darnold needed a cart to go to the locker room after suffering an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. While throwing an incompletion, Darnold's left ankle rolled to the inside as he was taken the ground by a Bills defender....
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday

Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale

Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
CBS Sports

Jets' Denzel Mims: Walks walk after talking talk

Mims caught seven of eight targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants. Days after requesting a trade, Mims put down the best game tape of his NFL career, even if it came against backup Giants defenders in preseason. He was focused and involved throughout, most notably tying the game in the fourth quarter with a 29-yard touchdown catch down the sideline. Mims has all the physical tools to be successful in the NFL, but he fell out of favor with the Jets' coaching staff after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft when Adam Gase was still coaching the team. It remains to be seen whether the Jets honor Mims' trade request or try to keep him in hopes this game was the moment the light turned on for him.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Raking since return to Triple-A

Mitchell has hit safely in 14 of 15 games since being demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a .352/.429/.648 line with three homers, a steal, 12 RBI and 11 runs in that time. He's hit his first two triples of the season during this hot streak as well. All in all,...
CBS Sports

Colts' Parris Campbell: Another target-free outing

Campbell started Saturday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, but he wasn't targeted on 13 offensive snaps. While Campbell saw action in all three of the Colts' exhibitions, he only saw two passes comes his way and didn't haul in either of them. He thus enters the regular season with no in-game connections with new starting quarterback Matt Ryan, and Campbell also has ample competition for targets in the form of top wide receiver Michael Pittman and rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce. On top of that, injuries have limited Campbell, a 2019 second-rounder himself, to 15 games and 34 catches through three campaigns.
CBS Sports

Bears' Nicholas Morrow: Expected to lead defense

Morrow will call defensive plays as the Bears' starting middle linebacker, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Even though Roquan Smith gets the accolades as the team's top linebacker, it's Morrow who'll be responsible for handling all pre-snap communication between the coaches and his teammates. Morrow last saw regular-season action in 2020 when he posted career highs with 78 tackles and three sacks. It's reasonable for IDP managers to expect similar production with his new team.
