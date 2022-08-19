Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
headynj.com
The 420 Expo, NJ’s 1st BYOC Consumer Cannabis Convention
There isn’t a better way to celebrate New Jersey’s cannabis legalization than the 420 Expo, the first-ever consumer cannabis convention at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison September 16-18, 2022. Presented by Wakit Grinders, the 420 Expo will be a celebration of all things cannabis...
ETOnline.com
Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2022
Spooky season is almost here, and California and New Jersey residents are in luck. Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen. The immersive event, which...
Max Weinberg, Smithereens teaming for free NJ concert. Yes, free
The E Street Band’s drummer since the mid-70’s and New Jersey’s own Max Weinberg has a gift for New Jersey. A free concert. No strings attached. And he’s teaming with The Smithereens, the New Jersey hard alt-rock band that inspired Nirvana. The concert is happening at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
beckersspine.com
4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York
Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, Connecticut
Actor Paul Newman on the set of the movie "Winning" in 1969David Sutton - Photographer. The late-actor Paul Newman was not only a Hollywood legend but also a philanthropist who was passionate about bringing joy to children. His life's mission was to help children in need and encourage happiness and bring comfort to their daily lives.
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
morristowngreen.com
Three Fields in Mendham chosen for Mansion in May 2023
From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. SIGNATURE FUNDRAISER BENEFITS MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce its 20th Mansion in May Designer Showhouse and Gardens will be hosted at Three Fields in Mendham. Mansion in May is the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
40 Things You’d Never Hear A NYer Say
New York City is full of big personalities, but if there’s one thing that can be agreed upon, there are certain things a NYer would never be caught saying—especially in regards to things such as the subway, rent, and our distaste for Times Square. So we asked our lovely following to share specific examples of things they’d never hear a NYer say, and their answers were absolutely hilarious! Laugh along with us as you read some of our favorites below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Proud Pakistanis dance, parade through N.J. town to celebrate culture, independence (PHOTOS)
Hundreds turned out in Edison on Sunday to commemorate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan. The celebration got underway at 12 p.m. noon in Papaianni Park and is scheduled to conclude at 8:30 p.m. It’s included a flag raising ceremony at 3 p.m. and a 4:30 p.m. parade. The Pakistan American Council and Day Parade Committee are the hosts.
Bulldozer used in Edison’s India Independence Day Parade seen as Islamophobic
There are calls for an apology from the Indian Business Association over a symbol some say is Islamophobic.
Rutgers’ multi-sport standout will focus on football, drop wrestling ... for now
Kyonte Hamilton arrived at Rutgers hoping to be one of the school’s rare multi-sport athletes in football and wrestling. Now, the sophomore is focusing on the gridiron only. After appearing in one tournament last winter, Hamilton plans on ending his wrestling career to focus on football full time, according to Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale. Goodale spoke with Hamilton and football coach Greg Schiano about the new plan.
Flight from Newark, NJ makes emergency landing in Boston
A Lufthansa flight from Newark headed to Frankfurt, Germany was diverted to Boston Monday night due to smoke in the cockpit. Flight #403 left Newark around 8:50 p.m. Monday night and turned around over the Atlantic Ocean between Maine and Nova Scotia, according to FlightAware.com. The Boeing 747-8 with 326 on board landed at Boston’s Logan Airport around 10:50 p.m.
I should have gotten a rabies shot and didn’t (Opinion)
I live in Hunterdon County so this caught my eye. A raccoon tested positive for rabies on August 19 in Kingwood Township. Health officials are concerned whether any residents had contact with this raccoon between August 2 and August 16. If you think you may have, you are urged to...
njbmagazine.com
Bell Works NJ Welcomes First 2 Major ‘Campus’ Tenants
Holmdel-based Bell Works, the Eero Saarinen-designed former Bell Labs campus and the country’s first ‘metroburb’ – a self-contained metropolis in suburbia – has signed its first two major tenant leases for its ‘Campus’ offering. LT Apparel, a leading manufacturer of childrenswear apparel, and...
Shore church extends welcoming attitude to LGBTQ teens | Faith Matters
Nine boys invaded my invisible circle of quiet on the beach in Manasquan last week. As the last one joined the group, the largest among them said to that boy so all could hear, “You’re wearing white socks on the beach! What are you gay?” The ridiculed boy stayed silent the whole time they were together.
‘An embarrassing moment for the church’: Outrage after sainthood effort for Father Vincent Capodanno is suspended
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An advisory panel of theological consultants tasked with judging possible saints has recommended to suspend the cause for Fr. Vincent Capodanno’s sainthood, claiming the Staten Island-born heroic military chaplain who served courageously in the Vietnam War with the United States Marine Corps, does not deserve the consideration.
Comments / 0