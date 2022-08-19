ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 4

Eileen McDonald
3d ago

leave it alone. that might be what she and or your grandfather wished it to say. even if it is wrong leave it. makes a good family conversation piece. if it was not noticed for 30 years then you are the only one it bothers .

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravestone#Typo#Tombstone#Mumsnet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mary Duncan

Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
The Independent

Nurse’s boss sends ‘thank you’ note to woman’s husband after she made her work overtime

A nurse has sparked a debate about appropriate workplace etiquette after revealing that her boss wrote a letter to her husband, in which she thanked him for “sharing” his wife with the hospital where she works.In a viral post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, user u/SolitudeWeeks shared an image of the handwritten note her boss reportedly sent her husband after she had worked overtime at the hospital for the past several months. She explained that mandatory overtime at her job is “supposed to be heavily fined” but the fines were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Bella Smith

When a furious guy confronted his fiancée about her cheating, he was surprised to learn the truth

*This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as described to me by a friend who witnessed them directly; permission was granted to use them.*. When one of my closest friends, a guy named Kevin who I've known for long time, got engaged, I did my best to be excited for him and happy for him. I've known Kevin since we were both young. Kevin was the kind of guy who never wanted to find himself in a situation where he was alone. Never pausing for a moment to catch his breath, he would have a string of failed relationships with different girlfriends despite not learning his lesson.
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy