‘Our vacation is ruined’: Fiery crash destroys family’s rental property, several cars

WMBF
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
WMBF
First responders urging safety after truck drives through scene of fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders in both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have recently seen acts of reckless driving at active scenes while roads are supposed to be blocked. Earlier this month, a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist were both killed by a driver that ran...
wpde.com
Crews work together to save swimmer with medical condition in NMB by using amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team joined other departments as they responded to a call for a swimmer with a medical condition while in the ocean. The team posted to their Facebook page that this was the first...
Two people killed in shooting at apartment building in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. According to von Lutcken, the shooting happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
WMBF
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
msn.com
Motor home wanted after Conway hit-and-run shut down lanes of Hwy 501: Police
The Conway Police Department says that they need help locating a motor home involved in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon. Officials are looking for a white Chevrolet Motor Home, Ohio license plate - JFH9364. Highway 501 was shut down in both directions after police say a crash took place in the...
Coroner IDs 2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment building
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday evening at a Florence apartment building, authorities said. It happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Police responded about 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive after getting a report of […]
abcnews4.com
WMBF
Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting. An incident report shows that when...
WMBF
Florence County coroner releases identities in apartment complex murder-suicide
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner identified the two people involved in a deadly shooting at the Sedgefield Apartments in Florence. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 47-year-old Tamika McGray, who he said died from multiple gunshot wounds. One mother, who didn’t want to...
WMBF
Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
wpde.com
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
WMBF
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported in a pair of crashes in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion Fire Department said rescue crews were called to the first crash in the area of Highway 501 and Harry Shelly Court just before noon. That wreck involved two vehicles. Crews...
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
WMBF
1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
WMBF
C.A.P.T.U.R.E: Police urge community to join camera program to help solve crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras outside of their home, business, or neighborhood to consider signing up for their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program. The C.A.P.T.U.R.E Program stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. Doorbells, motion capture or CCTV cameras of...
Man hurt in Conway-area shooting on Saturday, HCPD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after a man was hurt Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the Conway area, authorities said. It happened about 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road, HCPD said. According to a police report, officers arriving at the scene found the man “in the […]
