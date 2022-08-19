ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

KATU.com

Walmart ordered to pay Oregon man $4.4M for racial profiling

PORTLAND, Ore. — Walmart has been ordered to pay nearly $4.4 million to a man who says he was racially profiled while shopping. The incident happened in Portland back in March of 2020. Then 59-year-old Michael Mangum claims a white Walmart employee racially profiled him and tried to have law enforcement act on false charges.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Thunderstorms back in the forecast, officials urge caution with campfires

PORTLAND, Ore. — More thunderstorms are back in the forecast for parts of Oregon and Washington as head toward the weekend. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma is forecasting thunderstorms Thursday and Friday for Central Oregon, extreme Northeast Oregon, most of Idaho, and most of Washington State. Lightning...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

New report highlights disparities in Oregon homeless deaths

SALEM, Ore. — For the first time Monday, the Oregon Health Authority released a preliminary statewide snapshot of how many people are dying while homeless in Oregon. Lawmakers asked OHA to start collecting that data this year. People of color and particularly Native Americans are overrepresented in the number...
OREGON STATE

