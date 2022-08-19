Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Memorial service planned for twin Bend, Oregon brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
A memorial service will be held on Sunday for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro, 38, of Bend, who were killed in a plane crash last week. Law enforcement said they were returning from a backcountry flying-and-camping trip in Idaho when their plane went down for unknown reasons. PAST COVERAGE...
KATU.com
Walmart ordered to pay Oregon man $4.4M for racial profiling
PORTLAND, Ore. — Walmart has been ordered to pay nearly $4.4 million to a man who says he was racially profiled while shopping. The incident happened in Portland back in March of 2020. Then 59-year-old Michael Mangum claims a white Walmart employee racially profiled him and tried to have law enforcement act on false charges.
KATU.com
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
KATU.com
Thunderstorms back in the forecast, officials urge caution with campfires
PORTLAND, Ore. — More thunderstorms are back in the forecast for parts of Oregon and Washington as head toward the weekend. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma is forecasting thunderstorms Thursday and Friday for Central Oregon, extreme Northeast Oregon, most of Idaho, and most of Washington State. Lightning...
KATU.com
New report highlights disparities in Oregon homeless deaths
SALEM, Ore. — For the first time Monday, the Oregon Health Authority released a preliminary statewide snapshot of how many people are dying while homeless in Oregon. Lawmakers asked OHA to start collecting that data this year. People of color and particularly Native Americans are overrepresented in the number...
KATU.com
House Minority Leader visits Oregon to talk public safety, Portland's rising crime rates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rising crime rates in the Portland area will get national attention Wednesday as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to visit Oregon on a campaign stop. McCarthy plans to host a public safety roundtable with National Republican Congressional Committee candidates and local elected officials across...
