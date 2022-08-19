ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KLEWTV

Flooding blocks highway in Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that flooding temporarily blocked all travel lanes of a highway. Photos and video showed rainwater clogging Interstate 195 west at exit 2 in East Providence, with police asking drivers to stay off the roads and diverting traffic.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
KLEWTV

LC State ranks No. 2 overall in Idaho

Lewis-Clark State College ranks No. 2 in the category of best colleges and universities – both public and private – and also No. 2 in the best online colleges in the state, according to College Consensus. LCSC officials announced Tuesday that according to the College Consensus website, the...
IDAHO STATE

