Read full article on original website
Related
KLEWTV
Flooding blocks highway in Rhode Island
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that flooding temporarily blocked all travel lanes of a highway. Photos and video showed rainwater clogging Interstate 195 west at exit 2 in East Providence, with police asking drivers to stay off the roads and diverting traffic.
KLEWTV
LC State ranks No. 2 overall in Idaho
Lewis-Clark State College ranks No. 2 in the category of best colleges and universities – both public and private – and also No. 2 in the best online colleges in the state, according to College Consensus. LCSC officials announced Tuesday that according to the College Consensus website, the...
Comments / 0