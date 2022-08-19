ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties

NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Resources: data on the Northstate housing market

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The housing market continues to evolve in the 2022 fiscal year as Californians continue the search of finding the perfect home. According to the Californian Association of Realtors, last month, prices remained steady across three different cities with the Redding market, holding a median price of $425,000; Chico at $485,000, and Red Bluff at $300,000.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USDA launches program to help farmers transition to organic

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The USDA released details about the New Organic Transition Initiative and discussed the three-tier funding being allocated for organic agriculture. The Initiative in total will have $300 million broken down into three $100 million increments. The program is to support local farmers and ranchers transitioning to...
AGRICULTURE
Klamath Basin to receive nearly $26 million in federal funds for drought recovery

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Klamath Basin will be receiving the opportunity to recover from extreme drought conditions and expand it's wildlife preservation facilities thanks to nearly $26 million in federal funds. The funding, which comes as part of President Biden's recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be used in restoring...
ENVIRONMENT

