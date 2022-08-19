Read full article on original website
Chico businesses struggle to hire staff as state touts record low unemployment
CHICO, Calif. — Record low unemployment and easing pandemic restrictions could paint a picture that California is back economically. But for some local Chico businesses, folks are still struggling just to get by. Once noted as one of the best restaurants in Chico, The Foodie Cafe, was closed Sunday...
State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
Cal Fire crews withdraw from Six Rivers Complex Fire; containment drops 1% due to weather
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has seen steady improvement over the past couple of weeks, with containment reaching 81 percent on Saturday. This progress comes after Cal Fire crews from across the state were assigned to the incident, helping make up the more than 2,000 personnel that helped fight the blazes.
Resources: data on the Northstate housing market
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The housing market continues to evolve in the 2022 fiscal year as Californians continue the search of finding the perfect home. According to the Californian Association of Realtors, last month, prices remained steady across three different cities with the Redding market, holding a median price of $425,000; Chico at $485,000, and Red Bluff at $300,000.
USDA launches program to help farmers transition to organic
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The USDA released details about the New Organic Transition Initiative and discussed the three-tier funding being allocated for organic agriculture. The Initiative in total will have $300 million broken down into three $100 million increments. The program is to support local farmers and ranchers transitioning to...
Klamath Basin to receive nearly $26 million in federal funds for drought recovery
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Klamath Basin will be receiving the opportunity to recover from extreme drought conditions and expand it's wildlife preservation facilities thanks to nearly $26 million in federal funds. The funding, which comes as part of President Biden's recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be used in restoring...
