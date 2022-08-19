Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on September 7: Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA funds for RVNAhealth, and More
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 7 at 7:30 pm. Notice is hereby given that a formal Public Hearing for residents will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall Annex located in the conference room located at 66 Prospect Street (next to Yanity Gym) to hear items pertaining to the following:
hamlethub.com
Putnam County Residents “Trailblaze with Byrne”
Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C,Ref-Mahopac) completed his second of six “Trailblazing with Byrne” events of the summer on Saturday, August 20th at the Mahopac Public Library and Mt. Hope Trailhead. Byrne was joined by about a dozen Town of Carmel/Mahopac residents for an informal discussion before going on a healthy walk along the Empire State Trail. Participants included Carmel Town Supervisor Michael Cazzari, Mahopac Library Board of Trustees President (and former Putnam Deputy County Executive & Carmel Town Supervisor) Frank DelCampo and Vice-President Eugene Boesch.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chamber Names Diana Spence as New Executive Director
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Diana Spence has been appointed as the Chamber’s new Executive Director. Ms. Spence formerly served as the Communications Manager for the Chamber. In this position, she significantly increased visibility of Chamber members and events through creative social media and email campaigns. She has also assisted with developing and implementing an array of Chamber events, as well as meeting with members of the community to develop new and ongoing partnerships.
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Danbury resident Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23
Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23, of Danbury, son of Tronisha Watson of Bethel and Shaka Danzy of Danbury, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Home Going services will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1 PM in the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church, 69 Rowan St., Danbury. Interment will take place in Wooster Cemetery at the direction of the family. Family and Friends will be received at the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church on Saturday from 11 AM to 12:45 PM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Community Foundation Announces Young Philanthropists’ Grants
One of the signature programs of the New Canaan Community Foundation is the Young Philanthropists Program. Each year, approximately thirty high school students come together to learn about philanthropy, the nonprofit sector, and how they can have an impact on local community issues. Students spend the year learning about various organizations in the area, how to fundraise, and complete a miniature version of the Foundation’s grantmaking process.
hamlethub.com
Meet Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's 2022 Honoree - John Patrick
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. Here, we introduce you to the nonprofit's 2022 honoree - John Patrick. You may...
hamlethub.com
2022 KOMD Benefit on Sept. 10 Supports Ridgefield Resident Conner Curran: Together Let’s Build Strength With Kindness
Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy (KOMD) event at Captain Lawrence Brewing Company on Saturday, September 10 from 7 -11 pm supports Conner Curran, son of Chris and Jessica Curran of Ridgefield and all children who battle KOMD. Conner was diagnosed with DMD, a progressive muscle-wasting disease, at the age of five....
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Olivia Sallaberry Receives Elmira College Key Award
Olivia Sallaberry, of Ridgefield, received the Elmira College Key Award for their academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to 761...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jeffrey R. Matz Architects
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jeffrey R....
hamlethub.com
Longtime Ridgefield resdient Elaine M. Thudium, 90, has died
Elaine M. Thudium (nee McCluskey), 90, a 57-year resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on August 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late J. David Thudium, and beloved mother of John M. Thudium (Kristen) and Mary K. Sherwood (Michael). Mrs....
hamlethub.com
Jamaal Bowman Wins Second Term
Jamaal Bowman has declared victory in the district 16 congressional race in New York. The incumbent defeated two challengers who waged differing political campaigns. Westchester County Legislator, Vedat Gashi is a first time candidate in a major political race. The lawyer, born in Kosovo, is an immigrant with a strong urban experience and street smart savvy. Gashi grew up in the Bronx, experienced the ravages of poverty, and rose to the political arena through hard work and the perspective of a Democratic moderate.
hamlethub.com
Bethel Police Department Mourns Passing of Retired Dispatcher Mary Ann Broderick
It is with a heavy heart that the Bethel Police Department announces the passing of retired Dispatcher Mary Ann Broderick. Dispatcher Broderick had served over 30 years with the Town of Bethel and retired from her honorable career in early 2021. Mary Ann was a wealth of information for all things Bethel and was one of the most kind-hearted people you could ever meet. She will be sadly missed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Orchestra Lumos is Now Stamford Symphony
Orchestra Lumos, formerly the Stamford Symphony, now Fairfield County from Greenwich to Bridgeport through direct engagement. The recently rebranded Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) is looking ahead to 2022/23 with a revitalized vision of what an orchestra can be for its community. Orchestra Lumos is a celebration of light - a resplendent fixture of Fairfield County which can be seen, and experienced, from Greenwich to Bridgeport, Connecticut to New York City, and throughout the classical music industry at large.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Public Schools Releases Fall Back to School Guide
The first day of school for Wilton Public School students is Monday, August 29. View Wilton Public Schools Complete Back to School Guide here. Wilton Public Schools has a newly redesigned website. Click HERE. Calendar. View the 2022-2023 District Calendar HERE. Transportation. All transportation information and protocols can be found...
hamlethub.com
Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on Mill Plain Road HIRING Event on August 24!
Caraluzzi's is hiring for their new Danbury location!. Join the team on Wednesday, August 24th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on 102 Mill Plain Road. Walk-ins welcome, on-the-spot interviews. Apply online. Caraluzzi’s is a family-owned & operated market that prides itself on delivering incredible service to our customers....
JOBS・
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Masonry Solutions
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Masonry Solutions!
hamlethub.com
Sean McGannon of Brewster Receives Elmira College Key Award
Sean McGannon, of Brewster, NY, received the Elmira College Key Award for their academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to...
hamlethub.com
Westchester's HERRO Program Dispenses Almost $250,000 To First Responders
HERRO PROGRAM DISPENSES ALMOST $250,000 TO FIRST RESPONDERS. Tuition reimbursement & student loan repayment help available to active volunteers. (White Plains, NY) – Close to $250,000 has been dispensed so far to over 50 recipients under Westchester County’s tuition and student loan reimbursement program to help volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies recruit and retain more local heroes.
hamlethub.com
Obituary: John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY
John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY, died peacefully on Friday, August 19th, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old. Born on March 28, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Herman and Theresa (Zimmerman) Kunkel. John was a graduate of Bushwick High School in Brooklyn and the Berkley Business School in Long Island. He served in the US Army from 1968 until 1974 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. On February 22, 1970 John married the love of his life and best friend Joanne Victoria Herbst in Middle Village, NY.
hamlethub.com
Back to School Information for Danbury Public School Families: Calendar, Bus Routes, Hours, and More
The first day of school for Danbury Public School students in grades 1-12 is Tuesday, August 30. View Danbury Public School's 2022-2023 Calendar HERE. For school hours, click HERE. For bus routes, click HERE. To download Danbury Public School app Parent Square, click HERE. Learn about Danbury Public School Lunch...
Comments / 0