Toronto Police increasing patrols around schools

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) – With students now in the classroom, it’s not just their safety inside the school walls that matters. It’s on and around the school grounds as well.

Hopefully it’s a safe, quiet, good school year. Chief Charles Daniels, Toronto Police Department

That message is passed on to the students and staff inside Toronto City Schools this year, but the Toronto Police Department is doing more than just sending along well wishes. Its officers are spending extra time to make sure it’s a safe area.

We’re happy to provide some traffic control for the school just to make sure things go smoothly. Chief Charles Daniels, Toronto Police Department

Chief Daniels said this time of year there’s extra traffic in the school areas.

He asks drivers to make sure they follow the rules, don’t pass school busses and maintain the reduced speed limits.

We’ll have officers stationed in the school zones in and around the schools watching traffic. So, if you’re running late take your time. Make sure you get your children to school safely. Chief Charles Daniels, Toronto Police Department

While the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has a school resource officer in Toronto schools, the police department plans to do extra training as well. They are making sure they are prepared for any possible incident, including a shooting.

The school does everything they can to protect the students and that’s why we’ve been planning some additional trainings. Hopefully we don’t ever face that circumstance, but you can never be over prepared. Chief Charles Daniels, Toronto Police Department

Toronto City Schools started back on Wednesday, so 7News joins Chief Daniels in wishing them all a happy, healthy and safe school year.

