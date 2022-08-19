ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto, OH

Toronto Police increasing patrols around schools

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI3AF_0hNy6FWF00

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) – With students now in the classroom, it’s not just their safety inside the school walls that matters. It’s on and around the school grounds as well.

Hopefully it’s a safe, quiet, good school year.

Chief Charles Daniels, Toronto Police Department

That message is passed on to the students and staff inside Toronto City Schools this year, but the Toronto Police Department is doing more than just sending along well wishes. Its officers are spending extra time to make sure it’s a safe area.

We’re happy to provide some traffic control for the school just to make sure things go smoothly.

Chief Charles Daniels, Toronto Police Department

Chief Daniels said this time of year there’s extra traffic in the school areas.

He asks drivers to make sure they follow the rules, don’t pass school busses and maintain the reduced speed limits.

We’ll have officers stationed in the school zones in and around the schools watching traffic. So, if you’re running late take your time. Make sure you get your children to school safely.

Chief Charles Daniels, Toronto Police Department

While the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has a school resource officer in Toronto schools, the police department plans to do extra training as well. They are making sure they are prepared for any possible incident, including a shooting.

The school does everything they can to protect the students and that’s why we’ve been planning some additional trainings. Hopefully we don’t ever face that circumstance, but you can never be over prepared.

Chief Charles Daniels, Toronto Police Department

Toronto City Schools started back on Wednesday, so 7News joins Chief Daniels in wishing them all a happy, healthy and safe school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Toronto, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
WTOV 9

Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel

WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

More schools welcome back students for the first day

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – Monday was the big day for students at several schools across the Ohio Valley. It was the first day for kids in the Shadyside School District, Bellaire City Schools, St. John Academy and Tyler and Wetzel County Schools in West Virginia. Students, staff and faculty at Shadyside said they are thrilled […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Traffic Control#Toronto City Schools
WTRF- 7News

Interruption of Water Service for Mozart area

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There will be an interruption of water service in the Mozart area so that crews can install a new water main. It will begin on August 24th from 8:00am until 5:00pm. Once service is restored there will be a 48 hour boil order in effect. The following areas will experience […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Boardman apartments shot up, woman injured

A woman is in Mercy Hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot up an apartment complex in Boardman. Responding to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of Erie Street after midnight Sunday, officers say they found a 31-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of her basement stairs.
BOARDMAN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fire chief retires after 47-years on the job

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – After 47 years on the job David Lenz has retired as chief of the OR&W Fire District. Lenz has been chief for the 19-years. He first served as chief for nine years with the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department. Then, ten years ago, when the OR&W Fire District replaced it, Lenz was […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling breaks ground on new fire department headquarters

Members of the Wheeling Fire Department, alongside Wheeling city council, city administration and local leaders broke ground for the city’s new fire headquarters in East Wheeling Tuesday morning. The new facility, located at the corner of 17th and Wood Streets will relocate the department from its current location in the bottom level of the Center Wheeling […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Amazon holds an in-person hiring event Tuesday

STEUBENVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) —  Would you like to join the Amazon team in Imperial, Pennsylvania? You can get started tomorrow during an in-person hiring event that is taking place in Steubenville from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.. Just head to Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority located at 555 Adams Street if you’re interested. Check out […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

You’d better stop for school buses

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — The temptation to speed is always there when you’re running late in the morning. But remember who will be out on the roads now that school is starting. Ohio County Schools are making those big flashing yellow buses even more obvious this year. They have brighter L-E-Ds on the stop sign […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy