KTVL
Minnesota woman identified as hiker killed in fall near Multnomah Falls
CORBETT, Ore. — Authorities identified a 62-year-old from Minnesota as the hiker who died in a fall Friday afternoon at Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner said Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Minnesota died after she fell and suffered a head injury near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.
KTVL
Memorial service planned for twin Bend, Oregon brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
A memorial service will be held on Sunday for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro, 38, of Bend, who were killed in a plane crash last week. Law enforcement said they were returning from a backcountry flying-and-camping trip in Idaho when their plane went down for unknown reasons. PAST COVERAGE...
KTVL
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
KTVL
Majority of Oregon's most populated cities move forward with magic mushrooms
SALEM, Ore. — While the majority of counties in Oregon will send psilocybin back to the ballot this November, 17 of the state's 20 most populated cities will move forward with Measure 109, which legalizes the therapeutic use of the substance commonly known as magic mushrooms. Ballot Measure 109...
KTVL
Washington state, Oregon, California seek to halt expansion of methane gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion Monday to stop the expansion of a methane gas pipeline in the state. The Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline is owned by the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline. Ferguson's motion claims the company's request to expand would...
KTVL
Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend, AAA says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — Gas prices are on the decline. On Tuesday, the national average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.892, according to AAA. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. That...
