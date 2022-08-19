ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Benzinga

Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

TJX’s Problem? ‘Holding Back Merchants From Buying Too Much, Too Soon’

Charging customers more for off-price merch is working out pretty well for TJX, according to CEO Ernie Herrman, who told Wall Street analysts Wednesday that the Marshalls and HomeGoods owner has seen “zero” customer pushback since prices went up to mitigate operational costs. “Not only do we do qualitative studies on [pricing], we are actually able to measure a lot down to the SKU level,” he said, adding that “in most cases, we are actually turning our inventories faster than” in 2019, which was a “very, very good year for us.” He went on to say that though the TJ Maxx parent...
RETAIL
InvestorPlace

3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027

Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
STOCKS
goodmorningamerica.com

Nordstrom and Macy's cut earnings outlooks. Could major sales be on the way?

You may have noticed retailers such as Nordstrom, Macy’s and Kohl's have overstocked shelves. This could be a deal shoppers dream of as pre-holiday sales could be on the way!. What is happening:. This week, Nordstrom and Macy's shared with investors that they are cutting their earnings expectations, just...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

This Sweet Dividend Stock Just Boosted Its Payout: Is It a Buy?

The confectioner surpassed analysts' expectations for net sales and earnings in the second quarter. High dividend growth should continue in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is low enough to buy a small position, but I wouldn’t back up the truck on it at this valuation. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Everything You Need To Know About The Bear Market – Is It Coming To An End?

With a peak-to-trough drawdown of the stock market at -24%, compared to the -33% average for bear markets historically, is it still a good time to buy?. Dan Ashmore, investing expert at Invezz reveals his outlook on the current bear market:. “The current market drawdown is a result of the...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs

Who would have thought it, but of all the stocks out there Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has been one of the most consistent performers of the past three years. Not only was it a winner before COVID, with shares rallying 75% in the two years before February 2020, but also during COVID, as they rallied 90% into last August. And now with shares up 30% since then and setting all time highs, Dollar General can claim to be a post-COVID winner too.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Nordstrom — Shares of the department store tumbled more than 12% in extended trading after the company slashed its financial forecast for the full year. Nordstrom said it faces a glut of inventory that it must discount to move off shelves. The company did report fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' estimates.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.
STOCKS

