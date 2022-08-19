Read full article on original website
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
4 Small-Cap Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On
Four of this Fool's top holdings, totaling more than 18% of his invested assets, are small-cap companies.
CNBC
Dollar Tree's stock tumbles as rival Dollar General's bet on food and groceries pays off
All dollar stores are not created equal. Look at what's happening between Dollar General and Dollar Tree if you want proof. Both dollar stores beat earnings forecasts, but what's important lies within the retailers' outlooks. Dollar General raised its same-store sales guidance for the fiscal year and it's now above...
Down 44%, Is This Dividend Aristocrat a Bear Market Buy?
T. Rowe Price Group has been hit hard by recent market volatility.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Tesla has 21% upside potential after stock-split takes effect as China production volume ramps up, Wedbush says
Tesla could surge 21% as it benefits from increased volume production at its China factory, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. Ives set a new $360 price target to reflect the company's 3-for-1 stock split that went into effect today. "Demand is not the problem for Tesla, but supply has been...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
This Growth Stock Is Down, but Buying the Dip Now Could Be a Genius Move
This profitable growth stock offers a lot more than just pet food.
PETS・
TJX’s Problem? ‘Holding Back Merchants From Buying Too Much, Too Soon’
Charging customers more for off-price merch is working out pretty well for TJX, according to CEO Ernie Herrman, who told Wall Street analysts Wednesday that the Marshalls and HomeGoods owner has seen “zero” customer pushback since prices went up to mitigate operational costs. “Not only do we do qualitative studies on [pricing], we are actually able to measure a lot down to the SKU level,” he said, adding that “in most cases, we are actually turning our inventories faster than” in 2019, which was a “very, very good year for us.” He went on to say that though the TJ Maxx parent...
2 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
You can hold onto these standout growth stocks for decades to come.
InvestorPlace
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027
Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
goodmorningamerica.com
Nordstrom and Macy's cut earnings outlooks. Could major sales be on the way?
You may have noticed retailers such as Nordstrom, Macy’s and Kohl's have overstocked shelves. This could be a deal shoppers dream of as pre-holiday sales could be on the way!. What is happening:. This week, Nordstrom and Macy's shared with investors that they are cutting their earnings expectations, just...
Motley Fool
This Sweet Dividend Stock Just Boosted Its Payout: Is It a Buy?
The confectioner surpassed analysts' expectations for net sales and earnings in the second quarter. High dividend growth should continue in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is low enough to buy a small position, but I wouldn’t back up the truck on it at this valuation. You’re reading a...
biztoc.com
Shares of Dollar Tree fall after company cuts guidance, citing investments in competitive pricing
Dollar Tree cut its financial outlook for the year, citing its push to offer more competitive prices at its Family Dollar stores. The move came after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates by a penny. Shares of rival Dollar General, which reported better-than-expected results, also slid after initially rising.
ValueWalk
Everything You Need To Know About The Bear Market – Is It Coming To An End?
With a peak-to-trough drawdown of the stock market at -24%, compared to the -33% average for bear markets historically, is it still a good time to buy?. Dan Ashmore, investing expert at Invezz reveals his outlook on the current bear market:. “The current market drawdown is a result of the...
ValueWalk
3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Who would have thought it, but of all the stocks out there Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has been one of the most consistent performers of the past three years. Not only was it a winner before COVID, with shares rallying 75% in the two years before February 2020, but also during COVID, as they rallied 90% into last August. And now with shares up 30% since then and setting all time highs, Dollar General can claim to be a post-COVID winner too.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Affirm, Electronic Arts, Dell, Seagen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Affirm — Shares of the provider of buy now, pay later services tanked more than 20% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. Affirm also issued a disappointing outlook, but it did post quarterly revenue that topped Wall Street estimates.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters & more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Nordstrom — Shares of the department store tumbled more than 12% in extended trading after the company slashed its financial forecast for the full year. Nordstrom said it faces a glut of inventory that it must discount to move off shelves. The company did report fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' estimates.
NASDAQ
We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Passed With Ease
For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.
