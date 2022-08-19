The Highland Park ISD board of trustees Aug. 16 approved the district’s budget for the 2022-2023 school year. The district approved a tax rate of $1.0778 per $100 valuation ($0.9078 for maintenance and operations and $0.1700 for interest and sinking, the payment of principal and interest on debts). This marks a decrease in the district’s maintenance and operations tax rate of 5.32 cents from last year’s tax rate, and a 16-cent decrease over the last four years.

HIGHLAND PARK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO