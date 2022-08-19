Read full article on original website
Boil water advisory issued for parts of FoCo after water main leakage
Boiling water amidst a boil water advisory(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County officials have issued a boil water advisory on Monday, August 22 for sections of the County after a water main leak. Here’s who could be affected and what a boil water advisory means for them.
2 school bus drivers in metro Atlanta county arrested for DUI days apart
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a month after school started for students in Pickens County, two school bus drivers have been charged with driving under the influence. Bus driver Jeffrey Tucker was charged with DUI and 40 counts of reckless conduct after deputies say he was drunk while driving children home from school on Friday afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com
6 students injured in fiery, head-on school bus crash in Douglas County, district says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A veteran New York firefighter is being credited with helping 18 students get off a school bus after being involved in a fiery head-on crash in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon. Douglas County Schools police say around 3 p.m. the driver of the gray Ford Windstar...
cobbcountycourier.com
Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County
The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at Chevron in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is listed in critical condition after being shot at multiple times in DeKalb County, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 600 block of Panola and Redan Road in reference to a person shot...
Driver nowhere to be found after deadly crash in Athens-Clarke County, police say
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. ACCPD said at 9 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of US 29 Hwy N and Harve Mathis Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
fox5atlanta.com
No injuries in Cobb County attic fire, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna. The fire was in the Arbors at Smyrna at 2001 Old Concord Road. A fire engine responded, officials said and saw evidence of an attic fire. No one was injured or hospitalized, officials...
Rivers Alive cleanup projects set for September 17 in Roswell
Rivers Alive, Georgia’s annual waterway cleanup, comes to Roswell on Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event, cohosted by Keep Roswell Beautiful and the City of Roswell, is part of a statewide campaign to clean and preserve Georgia’s 70,100 miles of rivers and streams. Rivers...
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
College Park breaks ground on new pedestrian bridge and trail
ATLANTA — The City of College Park had a ground-breaking ceremony to commence construction on the recently awarded Gateway Pedestrian Bridge and Trail project. Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship had the honor of helping the City of College Park kick off the major project on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
nowhabersham.com
Police arrest driver who fled scene of fatal Athens wreck
A Northeast Georgia man is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit and run in connection with a fatal accident Monday night in Athens. Police say Antonio Reyes Velazquez, 36, of Hull, was driving a Ford F150 that struck and killed another driver on US 29 North at Harve Mathis Road.
Shooting suspect on the loose after shooting woman in Cobb County overnight
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Marietta on Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person shot on Virginia Place. Police said...
WMAZ
After a Conyers church was engulfed in flames, a pastor is attempting to move on and rebuild
CONYERS, Ga. — A church congregation in Conyers is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their church building on Friday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Pastor K. Francis Smith says they had just purchased new furniture, a new roof and new AC units when it happened, and the Rockdale Fire Department says they think it originated near the sound booth -- on the second level of the sanctuary -- destroying everything inside.
“Never work a day for me again:” Heard County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Heard County deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday night, officials say. Deputy David Fischer was arrested for driving his patrol car drunk in his Coweta County, according to Heard County Sheriff Ross Henry. When discussing the incident with Channel 2...
CBS 46
Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
wrganews.com
Bond is set at $1 million dollars man charged with causing fatal accident
(Via WBHF Radio) Bond is set at $1 million dollars for a man charged with causing a fatal accident last May. Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Taylor Eaker was jailed on May 17th, 2022, on numerous charges including aggravated assault, trafficking drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, terroristic threats, and failure to maintain lane.
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in Chaos
Suspect apprehended within hours at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. APD SWAT members after suspect captured and the scene at 1280 West Peachtree was contained.| ©Walter Bell | NewsFocus™ | All rights reserved.
Man barricades inside Atlanta house, prompting SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta SWAT teams are currently on the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home. Police say they were called to a house on 994 Violet St. SE just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. News Chopper 2 flew above the scene and saw...
