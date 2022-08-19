Read full article on original website
Related
New York Democrats ripped over migrant crisis, crime surge: 'Disaster for everybody involved'
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. ripped Gov. Kathy Hochul's soft-on-crime bail reform policies on "Fox News Live" Sunday, urging New Yorkers to elect a new governor to begin seeing change in the communities. REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: This is a really terrible situation and should be eye-opening for the people in New...
Mic
The worst GOP operative you’ve never heard of is about to become the one you can’t ignore
Odds are pretty good that you’ve never heard of Leonard Leo. After this week, that’s likely about to change, thanks to a carefully structured business arrangement that’s poised to elevate a man already considered one of the most powerful conservative operatives in the country into a veritable kingmaker with the funds to alter the political landscape for decades to come.
New York Times guest essay calls for liberals to bypass ‘broken’ Constitution, make it more ‘amendable’
A New York Times guest essay argued that liberals need to stop caring about the "broken" Constitution and instead find others roads to enact policy, or perhaps make the world’s longest surviving charter more "amendable." According to Dr. Ryan D. Doerfler and Dr. Samuel Moyn, the solution is not...
psychologytoday.com
The Anatomy of Everyday Evil
"The history of man is a graveyard of great cultures that came to catastrophic ends because of their incapacity for planned, rational, voluntary reaction to challenge." Questions surrounding the nature of evil have been of profound importance for humanity since time immemorial. When we try to make sense of how we behave toward one another, how we act within the world, whether we work toward or against the greater good, often we are left confused, disempowered, and distraught, in a state of moral injury relative to harms perpetrated against and around us.
RELATED PEOPLE
"Opinion" Manipulative personalities
Have you ever known someone who presented herself a certain way, but revealed a completely different personality to a select few? I have had several relationships where this has happened, and I had to keep asking myself if it was just me. Was I being too harsh or too sensitive, but ultimately, there was too much evidence in each case that proved I was dealing with someone who was a master manipulator with people. I will give you several examples in the hopes that if you are in a similar situation, you will realize what is happening, and then I will give you a few ideas of what worked for me to deal with this type of relationship.
US political violence is surging, but talk of a civil war is exaggerated – isn’t it?
The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago unleashed the latest barrage of threats of violence, on top of a wave of threats against election workers and rising weapons sales
Honesty Is Love
“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. Think of an opinion that people around you don’t know you hold. Now...
Washington Examiner
Stephen Miller: Biden running ‘world’s epicenter’ of child trafficking
President Joe Biden’s open-borders agenda, which has so far settled over 250,000 illegal migrant minors in cities around the nation, has turned the country into the “world’s epicenter” of child trafficking, according to former President Donald Trump’s border policy architect. Stephen Miller, reacting to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Podcaster Sam Harris: There was a ‘conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump’ in 2020
Sam Harris, a prominent atheist and liberal podcaster, defended Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop report just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. He admitted the censorship "absolutely" was a "conspiracy" to prevent Donald Trump from winning re-election, but argued it was justified during an interview on the Triggernometry podcast Wednesday.
Vox
To understand what the Trump investigation might do to America, look at Israel
In the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump’s legal woes have become the biggest issue in the country. There are at least four ongoing criminal investigations that touch Trump and his business interests, any one of which could eventually yield an indictment. So what happens if, for the...
City Journal
Trump Derangement Won’t End with Trump
Several days before the 2016 presidential election, the comedian-cum political commentator Bill Maher made an extraordinary admission to his audience. In the past, he said, he’d heaped derision on Republican candidates and officeholders like George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney, portraying them as extremists. “We attacked your boy Bush as if he was the end of the world,” he told former presidential speechwriter David Frum, “and he wasn’t.” Maher spoke of giving President Obama $1 million to defeat Romney because he feared him so much. But “Mitt Romney wouldn’t have changed my life that much,” he admitted in 2016. For years, Maher said, liberals like himself had been “crying wolf” about Republicans, including “honorable men” like Bush and McCain. But the 2016 election, and Donald Trump, were different. “Once fascists get power, they don’t give it up,” Maher said, as he pleaded for votes against Trump.
Americans Are Dangerously Divided (And Not Just Over Trump)
Is America coming apart at the seams? A new Generation Lab poll of rising college sophomores conducted for NBC News confirms that young Americans are segregating themselves along partisan lines. And as Axios notes, 46 percent of respondents “said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pete Hegseth: The Left wants to tear up the Constitution
Fox News host Pete Hegseth called out the Democratic Party for looking down on the United States on "Jesse Watters Primetime." PETE HEGSETH: The Left has always looked down on America. They want to tear up the Constitution, overturn it and rewrite it. If they had the power, they would. They don't want equal justice, God-given rights, free speech. They want to radically change our national fundamentals. Pick it, pack the Court, national popular vote, abolish the filibuster, you name it, all in the name of "democracy." It's their favorite word.
The Case for Trump Is Getting More Radical Every Year
Last month The New York Times’ Bret Stephens wrote a piece that triggered an avalanche of unjustified, vitriolic criticism. As part of a Times series where columnists confess things they got wrong in their writing and commentary, Stephens says he was “wrong about Trump voters.” He regrets his past “broad swipe” at them and the way he “caricatured” their motivations.
When politicians use lies to undermine the rule of law, freedom and democracy
There is a common belief that all politicians lie to some extent. There is also a school of thought that withholding or modifying the truth, given a particular circumstance, might be the better option or the most expedient thing to do. However, today, too many politicians are taking it to a new level. Spewing lies, […] The post When politicians use lies to undermine the rule of law, freedom and democracy appeared first on Missouri Independent.
psychologytoday.com
The I-Thou Relationship and Unconditional Positive Regard
In the I-Thou relationship, I meet you as you are, and you meet me as I am. Unconditional positive regard is an attitude of complete acceptance. Cultivating the I-Thou relationship and unconditional positive regard lets a client know that they have inherent worth. The I-Thou relationship and unconditional positive regard...
psychologytoday.com
Happiness—A Matter of Context
People necessarily struggle towards happiness. Getting to a happier state of mind takes work and effort. Happiness can be contextualized within domains: work and money, wellness and personal growth, sex and love, family and friends, and aging. The goal is towards less conflict, more personal freedom, contentment, maybe even joy....
Futurity
Language patterns reveal people’s hidden feelings about others
The language patterns a person uses in describing their feelings can reveal their true sentiments about other groups of people, researchers report. “There are times when people might lie about how they feel toward others for impression management concerns,” David Markowitz, an assistant professor in the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication, says of the study.
Ideological mobs have us running scared. Time to stand up for ourselves.
It is quite obvious that Americans are afraid of expressing more moderate political views for fear of what might happen in social circles.
Opinion: I Don’t Have Confidence In People Who Use the Word ‘Woke’
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
Comments / 0