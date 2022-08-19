Read full article on original website
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
Goldman Sachs lays out why this stock rebound looks like a bear-market rally that could soon run out of steam
Goldman Sachs said the recent rebound in stocks looks like a bear-market rally, and warned risks are looming. A bear-market rally is when stocks rise sharply after a long downturn, only to start tumbling again. Goldman said the Federal Reserve may be forced to hike interest rates harder than expected...
Why Netflix Stock Is Falling Today
Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower Monday following bearish analyst coverage from CFRA. CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon downgraded Netflix from a Hold rating to Sell and lowered the price target from $245 to $238. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital content. The company primarily operates a streaming video on...
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Fell on Monday
Nvidia (NVDA -4.38%) stock is bound for a volatile week this week, and those price swings started on Monday. The chip giant's shares had fallen 4% by 11 p.m. ET compared to a 1.6% drop in the wider market. That market decline was a key factor in Nvidia's slump, but...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Motley Fool
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Apple Stock: Is The Rally Over? This Expert Says “Be Patient”
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is starting to lose steam. After shares quickly climbed 35% from a 52-week low of $130 in mid-June to an intraday high of $175 in only two months, AAPL has pulled back 6% in less than a week. Has the long-awaited rally run its course?
ValueWalk
Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather A Stormy Recession
Industrial stocks are ideal to buy in a bull market. Companies tend to increase spending when their cost of capital is cheap. But with rising interest rates, an uncertain employment picture, and geopolitical concerns industrial stocks look less compelling. And as an overall sector, that’s probably true. In many cases,...
The rally in the S&P 500 this summer is flashing signs that the benchmark index could hit another all-time high before the end of the year, Fundstrat says
The S&P 500 could reach another all-time high before year-end, Fundstrat's Thomas Lee said. Lee pointed to an indicator that has always been followed by an all-time high in the S&P 500 since 1950. He estimates the S&P 500 will break the 4800 mark before year-end, a jump of about...
Stocks have soared 16% since June. Here are 2 charts that explain why - and 1 that suggests the rally will soon end.
The S&P 500 has rebounded 17% from its June lows, with investors feeling strangely cheery. The rally has been driven by signs that inflation is cooling and that the Federal Reserve won't hike rates as hard. Yet US economic growth is also slowing sharply — and a recession would spell...
ValueWalk
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is a well-established blue-chip quality tech player and yet still a driving force in next-generation cyber security technologies. The company’s Q4 results and outlook prove that not only is demand for cyber security still strong but the company is in one of the best positions it has ever been in. Trading at 69X its earnings, it may seem like an expensive stock but remember, the company is growing at a solid and sustained high-double digit rate and its competitors are trading at much higher valuations. Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), which is closest in size by market cap but still trailing revenue by a large margin, trades at over 150X its earnings while newcomer Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) trades at a whopping 251X its earnings. Both Crowdstrike and Zscaler are growing at a much faster rate but, as stated, lagging in terms of total revenue and their growth is well-priced into the market.
ValueWalk
Bank Stocks Looking Promising In The Face Of An Economic Downturn
The last few months have seen investors scrambling to shield themselves from major economic turmoil, as aggressive interest rate hikes and soaring inflation pushes the U.S. economy closer to a looming recession. General market indicators have tumbled since the start of the year, with geopolitical tension, severe COVID-induced lockdowns, and...
biztoc.com
Stock futures flat following the S&P 500's third straight losing day
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all roughly flat. Investors await more guidance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the central bank's tightening path. The three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starts Thursday with Powell slated to speak Friday. Financial markets will remain...
AMC stocks drop sharply as investors sour on ‘meme-stock’ rally
The “meme-stock” reprise of 2022 took another beating on Monday as shares in the movie theatre chain AMC, one of the companies driven to dizzying heights by a social media-fueled investing frenzy last year, dropped sharply again as investors soured on its recent rally. Shares of the world’s...
ValueWalk
Markets Are Bidding Some Time
S&P 500 didn‘t swing even temporarily higher yesterday, refusing to act on relatively bullish signs from bonds. No turnaround, Nasdaq was also flat – and the volume declined in both. Fresh sellers wanted, nowhere to be found. Well, commodities had a good day, driven by crude oil‘s sharp reversal on Muhammad bin Salman‘s words about potentially reducting output, which the paper markets promptly got. Acricultural stocks also started doing better – ADM, BG, DBA, and the like including CORN.
ValueWalk
80% of Investors View Venture Capital As Overvalued – Preqin Reports
Allocations to hedge funds are likely to increase, while higher-risk venture capital and private equity allocations are likely to suffer. Today Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, has published its H2 2022 Investor Outlook report. The exclusive survey hears from more than 300 LPs, interviewed in June 2022, investing across alternative assets — breaking down global investor sentiment in the following categories: ESG, private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources.
Motley Fool
1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops
Disney's domestic theme park sales more than doubled from the year before. Disney now has more streaming subscribers than Netflix. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks Edge Higher, Oil, Twitter, Nordstrom, Nvidia In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, August 24:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed Retreat In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged modestly higher Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar held steady against its currency peers, as investors continue to fret over the prospects of a protracted global slowdown while closely tracking comments from Federal Reserve officials ahead of its annual retreat in Jackson Hole later this week.
