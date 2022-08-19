ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Netflix Stock Is Falling Today

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower Monday following bearish analyst coverage from CFRA. CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon downgraded Netflix from a Hold rating to Sell and lowered the price target from $245 to $238. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital content. The company primarily operates a streaming video on...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Fell on Monday

Nvidia (NVDA -4.38%) stock is bound for a volatile week this week, and those price swings started on Monday. The chip giant's shares had fallen 4% by 11 p.m. ET compared to a 1.6% drop in the wider market. That market decline was a key factor in Nvidia's slump, but...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Aapl#Financial Advisors#Apple Stock#Apple Shares#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pdf#Arnott Capital
ValueWalk

Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather A Stormy Recession

Industrial stocks are ideal to buy in a bull market. Companies tend to increase spending when their cost of capital is cheap. But with rising interest rates, an uncertain employment picture, and geopolitical concerns industrial stocks look less compelling. And as an overall sector, that’s probably true. In many cases,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
ValueWalk

Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is a well-established blue-chip quality tech player and yet still a driving force in next-generation cyber security technologies. The company’s Q4 results and outlook prove that not only is demand for cyber security still strong but the company is in one of the best positions it has ever been in. Trading at 69X its earnings, it may seem like an expensive stock but remember, the company is growing at a solid and sustained high-double digit rate and its competitors are trading at much higher valuations. Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), which is closest in size by market cap but still trailing revenue by a large margin, trades at over 150X its earnings while newcomer Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) trades at a whopping 251X its earnings. Both Crowdstrike and Zscaler are growing at a much faster rate but, as stated, lagging in terms of total revenue and their growth is well-priced into the market.
COMPUTERS
ValueWalk

Bank Stocks Looking Promising In The Face Of An Economic Downturn

The last few months have seen investors scrambling to shield themselves from major economic turmoil, as aggressive interest rate hikes and soaring inflation pushes the U.S. economy closer to a looming recession. General market indicators have tumbled since the start of the year, with geopolitical tension, severe COVID-induced lockdowns, and...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Stock futures flat following the S&P 500's third straight losing day

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all roughly flat. Investors await more guidance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the central bank's tightening path. The three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starts Thursday with Powell slated to speak Friday. Financial markets will remain...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Markets Are Bidding Some Time

S&P 500 didn‘t swing even temporarily higher yesterday, refusing to act on relatively bullish signs from bonds. No turnaround, Nasdaq was also flat – and the volume declined in both. Fresh sellers wanted, nowhere to be found. Well, commodities had a good day, driven by crude oil‘s sharp reversal on Muhammad bin Salman‘s words about potentially reducting output, which the paper markets promptly got. Acricultural stocks also started doing better – ADM, BG, DBA, and the like including CORN.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

80% of Investors View Venture Capital As Overvalued – Preqin Reports

Allocations to hedge funds are likely to increase, while higher-risk venture capital and private equity allocations are likely to suffer. Today Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, has published its H2 2022 Investor Outlook report. The exclusive survey hears from more than 300 LPs, interviewed in June 2022, investing across alternative assets — breaking down global investor sentiment in the following categories: ESG, private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops

Disney's domestic theme park sales more than doubled from the year before. Disney now has more streaming subscribers than Netflix. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Oil, Twitter, Nordstrom, Nvidia In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, August 24:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed Retreat In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged modestly higher Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar held steady against its currency peers, as investors continue to fret over the prospects of a protracted global slowdown while closely tracking comments from Federal Reserve officials ahead of its annual retreat in Jackson Hole later this week.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy