Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is a well-established blue-chip quality tech player and yet still a driving force in next-generation cyber security technologies. The company’s Q4 results and outlook prove that not only is demand for cyber security still strong but the company is in one of the best positions it has ever been in. Trading at 69X its earnings, it may seem like an expensive stock but remember, the company is growing at a solid and sustained high-double digit rate and its competitors are trading at much higher valuations. Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), which is closest in size by market cap but still trailing revenue by a large margin, trades at over 150X its earnings while newcomer Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) trades at a whopping 251X its earnings. Both Crowdstrike and Zscaler are growing at a much faster rate but, as stated, lagging in terms of total revenue and their growth is well-priced into the market.

