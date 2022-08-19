Read full article on original website
Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
Global demand for copper is soaring, but does that put suppliers like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) in a position to rally?. Copper is a crucial component in several areas poised for growth: Electric vehicles, wind and solar power, and the infrastructure to store and transport...
Investor Confidence Improves In August Despite Uncertainty
Investor confidence in all equity markets has improved in August. Despite double digit inflation and political uncertainty, confidence in the UK has improved. Investors feel least confident about European markets. Investor Confidence Improves In August. It’s been a volatile year for global markets – war, inflation, central bank policy, threat...
80% of Investors View Venture Capital As Overvalued – Preqin Reports
Allocations to hedge funds are likely to increase, while higher-risk venture capital and private equity allocations are likely to suffer. Today Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, has published its H2 2022 Investor Outlook report. The exclusive survey hears from more than 300 LPs, interviewed in June 2022, investing across alternative assets — breaking down global investor sentiment in the following categories: ESG, private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources.
Hedge Fund M28 Capital Increases Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) Stake To 8.5%
Analysts remain cautious on Adagio, but they’re watching for more discipline regarding drug pipeline. Last Friday, health care focused hedge fund M28 Capital filed a 13D/A with the US Securities & Exchange Committee revealing it bought 2.85 million Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) at an average of $4.28 per share, bringing its holding to 9.2 million, or 8.5% of the company.
These Are The Ten Best And Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In July 2022
The small-cap Russell 2000 gained over 10% in July, compared to a jump of 9.1% for the S&P 500. It is the biggest percentage-point outperformance since February this year. Despite the July rebound, the Russell 2000 has dropped by around 16% this year, compared to an over 13% drop for the S&P 500. Amid such a backdrop, let’s look at the ten best and worst performing small-cap stocks in July 2022.
CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Rally Fades Following The Completion Of The 86MW Mining Facility In Georgia
Report discusses recent acquisition, Q3 results, institutional interest and an analyst opinion. On the 19th of August, sustainable bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced to the market the purchase and completion of an active mining facility located in Washington, Georgia. The transaction, which was originally announced on the 9th of...
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is a well-established blue-chip quality tech player and yet still a driving force in next-generation cyber security technologies. The company’s Q4 results and outlook prove that not only is demand for cyber security still strong but the company is in one of the best positions it has ever been in. Trading at 69X its earnings, it may seem like an expensive stock but remember, the company is growing at a solid and sustained high-double digit rate and its competitors are trading at much higher valuations. Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), which is closest in size by market cap but still trailing revenue by a large margin, trades at over 150X its earnings while newcomer Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) trades at a whopping 251X its earnings. Both Crowdstrike and Zscaler are growing at a much faster rate but, as stated, lagging in terms of total revenue and their growth is well-priced into the market.
UK Alternative Investments Rising In Popularity Amid Inflation Fears
A new survey of UK-based investors has uncovered their sentiment towards alternative investments as inflation skyrockets:. 18% of UK investors have made alternative investments in 2022, with the figure rising to 41% among those aged 18-34. A further 32% are either considering making alternative investments within the next six months...
Nearmap Agreed To Be Acquired By Thoma Bravo
What’s New In Activism – Calls For DEX liquidation. Bulldog Investors called for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to be liquidated unless the closed-end-fund completes a proposed merger. According to a securities filing, Bulldog Chairman Phillip Goldstein sent a letter to the board of Delaware...
Substantive Research Publishes Buy-Side Reaction To SEC MiFID II No-Action Letter Expiry
Latest asset management survey examines attitudes to impending structural market changes that put over $100m of annual research payments at risk. Views are split on whether brokers becoming Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) solves research payment challenges, while Research Payment Accounts (RPAs) for the buy side are not considered a desirable option. Either way, they cannot be implemented in time.
Bank Stocks Looking Promising In The Face Of An Economic Downturn
The last few months have seen investors scrambling to shield themselves from major economic turmoil, as aggressive interest rate hikes and soaring inflation pushes the U.S. economy closer to a looming recession. General market indicators have tumbled since the start of the year, with geopolitical tension, severe COVID-induced lockdowns, and...
Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
The results from oil services companies like Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), Haliburton (NYSE:HAL), and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) were mixed to be sure but there is one common thread among them. The outlook for spending on oil-field services remains strong and supportive of a multi-year upcycle for the industry. Even Baker Hughes, which gave the weakest report in the Q2 cycle, is forecasting an increase in spending that will support not only revenue and earnings but healthy dividend payments as well.
These Are The 10 Biggest Real Estate Cryptocurrencies
Real estate blockchain has already gained popularity among buyers, sellers and investors as a way to interact with each other and get information on properties. Additionally, blockchain can help the real estate industry with the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to ensure greater transparency. Also, the use of blockchain in real estate can help to expedite contract processes, as well as save time and cost. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest real estate cryptocurrencies.
These Are the 10 Best-performing Financial ETFs
If you are planning to invest in financial companies but aren’t sure of the stocks to pick, then one of the best ways is to invest in financial ETFs. Such ETFs provide investors exposure to a portfolio of stocks operating in the financial services industry, such as investment banks, insurance providers, regional and national banks and more. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing Financial ETFs.
Markets Are Bidding Some Time
S&P 500 didn‘t swing even temporarily higher yesterday, refusing to act on relatively bullish signs from bonds. No turnaround, Nasdaq was also flat – and the volume declined in both. Fresh sellers wanted, nowhere to be found. Well, commodities had a good day, driven by crude oil‘s sharp reversal on Muhammad bin Salman‘s words about potentially reducting output, which the paper markets promptly got. Acricultural stocks also started doing better – ADM, BG, DBA, and the like including CORN.
Port Strikes Threaten Supermarket Supplies, China Tries To Revive Borrowing
Port strike could lead to months of disruption and fewer items on supermarket shelves. The People’s Bank of China lowered its key loan prime rates for the second time, in an effort to revive borrowing demand. FTSE 100 opens lower following tough Asian and US trading sessions. Potential Iranian...
Enticing The Bears
S&P 500 duly gave up on the weak Thursday‘s rebound, and bonds cratered as Treasuries aren‘t yielding on the Fed tightening expectations. There is almost 70% probability about 75bp hike coming next in September. The Fed would likely pause then, and I‘m looking for 25bp in November, with tightening continuing on the balance sheet shrinking front. Late in the week, Jakcson Hole would set the tone, but given the array of Fed speakers late in the prior week, we can look forward for a serious economic slowdown, which would be by definition necessary to bring down inflation fast from these lofty levels.
How Healthcare Companies Can Navigate An Impending Recession
Fear and speculation of a recession (which some analysts believe is already here) has many entrepreneurs and would-be founders worried. Venture capitalists have already warned their portfolio companies that they may need to make their last round of financing last far longer than anticipated. At the same time, it is...
Investors Back Megatrends Of ETFs And ESG Investing
In 2003, there were only 291 ETFs around the globe on offer to investors. Today are nearly 9,000 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) offering a diverse range of investment opportunities. ESG ETFs represented 42% of total European ETF flows in the three months to the end of June 2022. What Have...
The Bear Market Rally: Do As I Say
The current stock market circumstances have created an incredible contrast between what investors say they think about the stock market versus what they are doing with their capital. The chart below shows that most investors are heavily committed to stocks even though in sentiment polls, they show themselves to be quite bearish.
