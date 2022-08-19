Read full article on original website
Wyoming gas prices are 41 cents per gallon lower than a month ago
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 41.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data.
Wyoming Ranked in the Top 10 for Hardest Working States in America
If there is one thing that Wyoming is known for (other than being one of the largest, but also the least populated state), is that we have very hard workers. No matter the industry, ranch hands, oil rig workers, retail assistants, etc., Wyomingites are known for giving their all. A...
Wyoming, Seen Through The Eyes Of A Locomotive Engineer
It can be a lonely job being a Locomotive Engineer. Hour upon hour traveling across the vastness of the United States to deliver energy and products to every single citizen of this nation. But like all things in life, being a Locomotive Engineer is what you make of it. Alan...
Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Liz Cheney is openly considering a presidential run. But in the days since she lost her Wyoming congressional primary, would-be supporters have expressed skepticism about a White House bid. That includes Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. They believe the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman has little path to relevancy in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. Some sympathizers fear she would actually help former President Donald Trump if she runs.
Will Wyoming’s Housing Market Crash? Here’s What the Experts Say.
Inflation has homeowners everywhere biting their nails and praying to the housing gods for a miracle. Unfortunately, the news has reported since the summer of 2022 that a housing crash is likely this year. Should Wyoming homeowners be preparing for the bubble to burst?. Back in June of 2022, Yale...
Wyoming Proposal Would Remove Election Oversight From SOS
The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Thursday to draft a bill that would remove oversight of Wyoming elections from the Secretary of State's office and create a new office to oversee voting in the state. The committee on Thursday approved a motion to draft the bill...
Gordon’s Education Group to Present Findings in the Fall
According to a press release, Governor Mark Gordon’s education initiative has completed its statewide listening sessions and will have a summary of policy recommendations available for the public later this fall. The release did not provide any additional details on when the recommendations would be publicly available. After conducting...
Wyoming’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Worst in America, Report Says
According to a new report released Thursday, Wyoming is among the most dangerous states during COVID-19, based on how well it's kept the pandemic under control and how much it's vaccinating. In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington,...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
Did You Know Wyomingphobia Is A REAL Thing? Because It Is.
So, there I was, spending an hour on the internet instead of getting work done (I mean, I was totally working. I was "researching.") That was when I discovered it: Wyomingphobia. I blinked. I laughed. What? Wyoming is a phobia?. Most of what I know about phobias comes from Psychology...
Association of clean water recognizes one of our own, Wyoming
Lindsay Patterson, the Surface Water Quality Standards Coordinator at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) was recently recognized by the Association of Clean Water Administrators (ACWA), according to a WDEQ press release. Lindsay was selected for the ACWA Emerging Leader Award for 2022 and was presented a plaque on...
Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week
Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A fuel leak and then an engine problem have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning from Florida with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.
Throw Out Your ‘Go Brandon’ Sign, Explicit Language Is Protected In Wyoming
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
Wyoming Driver Killed After Being Ejected in Fiery Rollover Crash
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26. The patrol says Dorian Clifford was headed west when he went off the right side of the highway,...
Life Expectancy Down in Wyoming: How Long Will You Live?
Each and every human on Earth at some point in their life time has wondered about their own mortality. While there are definitely "unforeseen circumstances" and health issues that can greatly reduce your life span, science has still determined the average age for men and women, based on your geographical location.
Former Vice President Mike Pence Keynote Speaker at Petroleum Association of Wyoming Annual Meeting
Every year, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming holds its annual meeting to discuss all things oil and gas. This year, the event is taking place from August 24-26 at the Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne, and it features a variety of keynote speakers. One of those keynote speakers...
Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
