Tulsa Air And Space Museum Community Disappointed After NASA Launch Scrubbed
The launch of NASA's Artemis I mission was canceled on Monday because of fuel leaks. The cancellation left several people who were gathered at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum disappointed because they had great seats to watch the launch. Despite the disappointing outcome, many that were present say they are still excited for the next attempt.
Tulsa Regional Tourism Names New President; Plans For More Big Events
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Regional Tourism has appointed a new president to continue to bring more visitors to the city. There are several attractions bringing people to Oklahoma from the PGA to big-name concerts at the BOK Center. Renee McKenney joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about her plans in her new role.
TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa
TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
Wagoner County Polo Team To Hold Tournament Benefiting Law Enforcement
TULSA, Okla. - A Wagoner County polo team is preparing for a tournament that will benefit local law enforcement. News On 6's Meredith McCown visited the Grand Central Stables Polo and Country Club in Haskell to talk with the organizers for the event. Tickets can be purchased online, find more...
University Of Tulsa Students Could Help NASA With Future Lunar Missions
NASA is getting ready to launch Artemis 1 on its return journey to the moon and a project by TU students could help with future lunar missions. The project came about after NASA failed to anchor to a comet by drilling to its surface in 2014, but some former seniors and a junior at TU came up with a solution.
Johnson Park Unveils Renovation Concept Plan
Johnson Park in Tulsa unveiled its "Reimagine" concept plan on Saturday. The event's goal is to gather the community's feedback to figure out their vision, unmet needs and priorities for Johnson Park. The park, near 61st and Riverside, will be renovating to transform into an open, inviting and recreational park...
Ike's Chili Vandalized For 3rd Time In Tulsa This Year
A well-known restaurant along Route 66 says it has now been vandalized for the third time this year. In a Facebook video, an employee at Ike's Chili said that somebody punched one of the front windows, shattering the glass Friday morning. He says the security camera got the guy on...
Broken Arrow Fire Department Announces Return Of Hands-Only CPR Classes
Broken Arrow Fire Department has announced the return of their Hands-Only CPR classes. The monthly classes teach compressions including CPR, AED and choking relief. Classes are held at the training center on East Omaha near 51st Street and the Creek Turnpike. They begin at 6 p.m. and last about two...
Tulsa Police Investigating Overnight Robbery Near 21st Street and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department responded to the scene of a robbery near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. TPD said the victim was assaulted after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning by three men who stole his jewelry and other personal items before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang.
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
Steak Cookoff Association Holds Event At Oklahoma Joe's
Some barbeque lovers got together for Oklahoma Joe's Beef-a-thon on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Steak Cook-Off Association, which was founded about 10 years ago here in Tulsa. The events now take place in about 13 countries around the world. "A lot of these are like charity events....
2 Arrested In Connection To Stolen Vehicle Tag In Tulsa
Tulsa police have arrested two people in connection to a stolen vehicle tag in Tulsa. Officers stopped a vehicle with the stolen tag Saturday night behind America’s Best Value Inn near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive. The driver of the vehicle, Tara Hill, told officers that her...
Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather
--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
Claremore Museum Of History Unveils Lynn Riggs Gallery
Claremore Museum of History unveils a new gallery to its collection. The gallery features never-before-seen pieces from Claremore-native, Lynn Riggs. Riggs was an author, poet, playwright, and screenwriter. He's most famous for his play: "Green Grown the Lilacs", which later became one of the world's greatest musicals, "Oklahoma!" "We've been...
Oklahoma Festival Of Ballooning Happening This Weekend In Muskogee
The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is back off the ground Saturday morning in Muskogee. The event is taking place at the Hatbox Field, and pilots have already started to launch their balloons for a competition. The festival will include live music, an assortment of food trucks and vendors, a 5k...
Sand Springs Installs Memorial Bench For 4-Year-Old Drowning Victim
A grieving Sand Springs family has helped establish a small memorial to their son, in a park, near where he drowned in the Arkansas River. Four year old Bentley Burkhalter slipped away in the current while playing at the river with his father and seven year old brother July 15.
Tulsa Church Helps Celebrate Woman's 100th Birthday
A Tulsa church helped celebrate a special lady's 100th birthday on Saturday. Alma Jewell has always been eager about life. In fact, Jewell says her parents told her she was born into the world before the doctor could arrive, which was round 8 a.m. on a Monday on a farmhouse in the country.
Tulsa Soup Kitchen, Grocery Pantry Celebrates 3 Years At New Location
Tulsa's largest soup kitchen and pantry is celebrating three years of helping people in need inside its new facility. When Iron Gate opened its doors Friday, volunteers served up a special menu to celebrate three years of helping feed Tulsans who are hungry. "We are celebrating today with some special...
No Serious Injuries After SUV Driver Crashed Into Broken Arrow Home
Troopers are investigating after an SUV driver crashed into a house. Authorities said it happened around in Broken Arrow just after 6:30 Saturday evening near E. 71st and S. 305th E. Ave. OHP said the driver was speeding when he veered off the road and hit the home. Troopers ay...
New Tool Created For Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Deputies
Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies have a new tool in their toolbox thanks to the Tulsa Tech welding school. It looks like a simple pick axe but it has been modified to use in emergency situations. Deputies say they were brainstorming how to modify the pick axe and took their ideas to Tulsa Tech Welding Instructor Gilbert Moore. Moore cut off part of the sharp pointed end, and welded on a plate, so deputies would have a more solid flat service to breach a door.
