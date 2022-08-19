The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is offering the public a look at what they do on the job and for the community through a Citizen’s Academy in October. Beginning Oct. 6, the academy features eight classroom sessions and demonstrations that cover topics including specialized firearms training, K9 officers, how the SWAT team operates and more. The class is free, and Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said it’s a great educational tool.

WALKER COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO