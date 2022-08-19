While the pandemic greatly changed school and playtime routines, it’s no surprise that children have been incredibly resilient. However, according to a Harvard study, 61% of parents still feel the pandemic negatively impacted their child’s social-emotional development. Happily, Goddard Systems Chairman and CEO, Dennis R. Maple, and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Lauren Starnes joined us to discuss how parents can notice stress in their children and help them reacclimate and grow this school year.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO