Starkville, MS

wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS
WTOK-TV

EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostic said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

New firetruck increases safety at GTRA

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – “It’s better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it”. The Golden Triangle Regional Airport is taking that saying to heart. The airport recently took delivery of a second Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Truck. The state...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man convicted, gets life for 2020 murder

A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a Lowndes County Circuit Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Jatavis Williams, 23, was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Tarcari Walker. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours after three days of testimony. The trial was heavily attended by the families of both men.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

First Responders come together to help the community

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory High School Softball and First Responders came together this weekend for the 1st year battle of the badges softball tournament. On Saturday First Responders around the area met at home plate for the first Battle of The Badges Softball game in Amory. The coordinator...
AMORY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Man arrested with cocaine, ecstasy

A Carthage man accused of having cocaine and ecstasy in his possession at Philadelphia motel was arrested late Saturday night. The man, Eric Matlock, 35, of 295 Walnut Road, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and failure to appear in court.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
TUPELO, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded

Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

2 on the run after bust at grow op

Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Murder trial continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

JESSE GREER, 66, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500. BLAKENEY K GRIGSBY, 33, of Richland, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500. SHAWN HUGHES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, CPD. Bond $15,000. MORGAN K LEPARD, 22, of...
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba

LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0. JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS

