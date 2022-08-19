Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostic said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway
A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m. Reports are that a vehicle...
wtva.com
Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
wcbi.com
Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
wcbi.com
New firetruck increases safety at GTRA
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – “It’s better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it”. The Golden Triangle Regional Airport is taking that saying to heart. The airport recently took delivery of a second Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Truck. The state...
wcbi.com
Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
Commercial Dispatch
Man convicted, gets life for 2020 murder
A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a Lowndes County Circuit Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Jatavis Williams, 23, was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Tarcari Walker. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours after three days of testimony. The trial was heavily attended by the families of both men.
wcbi.com
First Responders come together to help the community
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory High School Softball and First Responders came together this weekend for the 1st year battle of the badges softball tournament. On Saturday First Responders around the area met at home plate for the first Battle of The Badges Softball game in Amory. The coordinator...
Mississippi sheriff’s office seeks help with armed home invasion case
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in an armed home invasion. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Pontotoc Sheriff Department need your help in identifying the male in photos that were posted on Facebook. The male in the...
Neshoba Democrat
Man arrested with cocaine, ecstasy
A Carthage man accused of having cocaine and ecstasy in his possession at Philadelphia motel was arrested late Saturday night. The man, Eric Matlock, 35, of 295 Walnut Road, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and failure to appear in court.
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
Neshoba Democrat
Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded
Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
Neshoba Democrat
2 on the run after bust at grow op
Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of four people after discovery of crystal meth
A traffic stop led to the arrest of four individuals after officers discovered felony amounts of crystal methamphetamine. On August 16, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle as it left a residence on County Road 931 in the Auburn Community. The driver was identified as...
wcbi.com
Murder trial continues in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
JESSE GREER, 66, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500. BLAKENEY K GRIGSBY, 33, of Richland, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500. SHAWN HUGHES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, CPD. Bond $15,000. MORGAN K LEPARD, 22, of...
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
kicks96news.com
Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba
LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0. JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.
