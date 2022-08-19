Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
247Sports predicts the Tennessee Vols’ final record in 2022
247Sports made their final record predictions for each SEC team in 2022 and I think Tennessee Vols fans will like how they see UT’s season playing out. The national sports media outlet has the Vols going 9-3 in 2022 with a 5-3 record in the SEC. From 247Sports:. There’s...
247Sports
New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings
Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
Grass has certainly not been greener for this former Tiger
A former Tiger that has transferred to two schools since leaving Clemson will now be looking for a new home. Just a few weeks after transferring to Tennessee from West Virginia, multiple reports have (...)
kslsports.com
BYU Football Sends Care Package To Injured Utah Little League Player
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Little League team from Santa Clara that played in the Little League World Series captured the hearts of everyone in the state. Especially Easton Oliverson. The 12-year-old pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon All-Stars suffered a severe head injury days before the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Veteran transfer running back no longer member of Tennessee football team, per report
Lyn-J Dixon’s time at Tennessee has reportedly already come to an end. Dixon is no longer a member of the Volunteer football team, according to Austin Price of VolQuest. Dixon is a well-traveled transfer. Though he originally committed to UT in 2017, he decommitted and signed with Clemson as part of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class. After 4 seasons in Dabo Swinney’s program, Dixon entered the transfer portal in September 2021, landing at West Virginia. Dixon never played for the Mountaineers and re-entered his name into the portal in July.
atozsports.com
Current Vols player who played under Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones details how Tennessee is different under Josh Heupel
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Grant Frerking recently sat down with The Athletic’s Andy Staples on “The Andy Staples Show” to discuss a variety of topics. One of the things that Frerking discussed is the environment under current Vols head coach Josh Heupel as opposed to his predecessors, Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football player, William Mohan, 20, was arrested for domestic aggravated assault on Sunday after police had a warrant for his arrest, a Knoxville Police Department report said. On Saturday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in South Knoxville. The report stated that...
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp
UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
wvlt.tv
A football stadium sized room, a 200 foot waterfall, and a seismograph call an East TN cavern home
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuckaleechee Caverns are the highest-rated Caverns in the Eastern United States. The Caverns, located off of 321 in Townsend attract people from all across the world to experience life under the Smoky Mountains. ”It brings a lot of people, if it wasn’t for Tuckaleechee and the...
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
rejournals.com
Cooper Commercial closes $24.5 million sale of Knoxville office building
The Cooper Commercial Investment Group negotiated the sale of Parkside Plaza 1, a fully occupied Class-A office building in Knoxville, Tennessee. The office building is anchored by tenants Raymond James and Waste Connections. Dan Cooper, president and broker of Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented the seller, a private investment group...
wvlt.tv
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
Two Black Bears Stop Traffic Brawling It Out On Gatlinburg, Tennessee Highway
When you’re driving through the windy, mountainous roads of the Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, there’s typically only two things you have to worry about…. One, car sickness…since the roads are carved out like a snake through the mountains, and two, the wildlife sprinting right out in...
WATE
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg attraction
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg Police are investigating the death of a man found Saturday night below a tourist attraction in the Smoky Mountain town. Seth Butler, spokesman for the Gatlinburg Police Department, said that first responders were dispatched around 11 p.m. to Campbell Lead Road. When they arrived, they found a body of an adult male below the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.
