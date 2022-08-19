Lyn-J Dixon’s time at Tennessee has reportedly already come to an end. Dixon is no longer a member of the Volunteer football team, according to Austin Price of VolQuest. Dixon is a well-traveled transfer. Though he originally committed to UT in 2017, he decommitted and signed with Clemson as part of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class. After 4 seasons in Dabo Swinney’s program, Dixon entered the transfer portal in September 2021, landing at West Virginia. Dixon never played for the Mountaineers and re-entered his name into the portal in July.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO