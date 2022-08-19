ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

247Sports predicts the Tennessee Vols’ final record in 2022

247Sports made their final record predictions for each SEC team in 2022 and I think Tennessee Vols fans will like how they see UT’s season playing out. The national sports media outlet has the Vols going 9-3 in 2022 with a 5-3 record in the SEC. From 247Sports:. There’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings

Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
KNOXVILLE, TN
kslsports.com

BYU Football Sends Care Package To Injured Utah Little League Player

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Little League team from Santa Clara that played in the Little League World Series captured the hearts of everyone in the state. Especially Easton Oliverson. The 12-year-old pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon All-Stars suffered a severe head injury days before the...
PROVO, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Veteran transfer running back no longer member of Tennessee football team, per report

Lyn-J Dixon’s time at Tennessee has reportedly already come to an end. Dixon is no longer a member of the Volunteer football team, according to Austin Price of VolQuest. Dixon is a well-traveled transfer. Though he originally committed to UT in 2017, he decommitted and signed with Clemson as part of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class. After 4 seasons in Dabo Swinney’s program, Dixon entered the transfer portal in September 2021, landing at West Virginia. Dixon never played for the Mountaineers and re-entered his name into the portal in July.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football player, William Mohan, 20, was arrested for domestic aggravated assault on Sunday after police had a warrant for his arrest, a Knoxville Police Department report said. On Saturday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in South Knoxville. The report stated that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ABC4

Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
UTAH STATE
WATE

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Cooper Commercial closes $24.5 million sale of Knoxville office building

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group negotiated the sale of Parkside Plaza 1, a fully occupied Class-A office building in Knoxville, Tennessee. The office building is anchored by tenants Raymond James and Waste Connections. Dan Cooper, president and broker of Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented the seller, a private investment group...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Police investigating death at Gatlinburg attraction

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg Police are investigating the death of a man found Saturday night below a tourist attraction in the Smoky Mountain town. Seth Butler, spokesman for the Gatlinburg Police Department, said that first responders were dispatched around 11 p.m. to Campbell Lead Road. When they arrived, they found a body of an adult male below the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.
GATLINBURG, TN

