Albuquerque, NM

Officials break ground on kitchen training facility in Barelas

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Barelas Neighborhood will soon have a unique space for local chefs and food businesses. Officials broke ground on the Barelas Central Kitchen on the corner of 4th and Bell. It will be the new home of the Street Food Institute which is a commissary kitchen and training facility. The 11,000-square-foot facility will have a commercial kitchen, culinary classroom, and community event space.

“What it brings to the community is a place where people can have an inclusive economic and job training development opportunity, which we know is desired in the Barelas community, and a lively spot for food and community,” said Johanna Gilligan, Sr. Director of Community Development, Homewise. It’s all made possible thanks to a partnership between the Street Food Institute and non-profit Homewise.


