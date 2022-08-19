Read full article on original website
Related
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: $99,000 lost in email scam; 13-year-old boy injured in Waubun ATV crash
4:07 a.m., near Long Bridge Road, Detroit Lakes, a power pole was reported as “snapped.” No lines down. 6:41 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, report of a suspicious person possibly attempting a burglary. A 41-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested. 7:28 a.m., near Frazee, a caller reported their 17-...
DL-Online
State of Minnesota Becker County Distric
State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03-PR-22-826 Case Type: Informal Probate Notice of Filing TINA STEARNS SCHULZ 1011 KONSHOK LOOP PARK RAPIDS MN 56470 In re the Estate of LINDA F. STEARNS, Deceased You are notified that on August 11, 2022 the following was filed: STATEMENT OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE- NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL Dated: August 11, 2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Becker County District Court 913 Lake A venue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403 218-846-5040 Enclosures cc: Aaron Stearns A true and correct copy of this notice has been served pursuant to Minnesota Rules of Civil Procedure, Rule 77.04. (August 28; September 2, 2022) 95754.
DL-Online
Retired couple joins posse to meet people
VERGAS — Deep in the woods, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Posse member Jerry Thurman sat in his squad car, lights running, listening to the news. He was keeping an eye on the smoldering embers of a house that was destroyed by a fire. “They thought the arsonist might...
DL-Online
Notice of Hearing IN THE MATTER OF CONNE
Notice of Hearing IN THE MATTER OF CONNECTING BROADWAY TO TERRY STREET NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes will have a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers, 1025 Roosevelt Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, September 13 , 2022, to conduct a hearing on the matter of connecting Broadway and Terry Street. All persons who desire to be heard with reference to the above matter will be heard at this meeting. Dated this 12th day of August, 2022. PUBLISED: August 28, 2022 Kelcey Klemm City Administrator City of Detroit Lakes (August 28, 2022) 93630.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL-Online
Charlotte Ladwig
July 25, 1941 - Aug. 23, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - Charlotte Ladwig, 81, Pelican Rapids, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Sanford Medical Center. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements by Wright Funeral Home.
DL-Online
At least one injured in rollover on Hwy 34 east of Detroit Lakes Friday evening
A Ponsford man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Friday evening on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes. Jayson Robert Annette, 34, of Ponsford was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. It’s not known if he was...
DL-Online
3-D mammography triples noninvasive cancer detection, cuts recall rate in half
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — It helps with early detection, which can lead to better health outcomes. It also produces a more complete picture for health providers to assist them in making recommendations for possible treatment options. The Hologic Dimensions 3-D Mammography System has been a game changer for early-cancer...
DL-Online
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 1, 2017 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $128,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Devin A McDonald, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 5, 2017 as Document Number 642642 in the Office of the County Recorder of Becker County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on March 7, 2022 as Document Number 687915 in the Office of the County Recorder of Becker County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Numbered (7), Eight (8), Nine (9), and Ten (10), Block 9, Original Townsite of Frazee, Minnesota, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in Becker County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 816 W MAIN AVE, FRAZEE, MN 56544 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $140,649.83 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 50.0333.000 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 101106900019517648 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM. PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56502. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on April 20, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: August 22, 2022 FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (22-0346-FC02) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (Aug. 28; Sept. 4, 11, 18 & 25; Oct. 2, 2022) 94534.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 28-Sept. 7
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online
Lake Park business to offer flowers, event space in addition to gift items
LAKE PARK – The Crooked Halo will be moving to downtown Lake Park and offering fresh flowers and events in their new digs come fall. When the building located at 2030 2nd St. was put on the market, business owners KC and JR Clark saw the opportunity to spread their wings with more space.
DL-Online
Snellman Days celebration set for Sept. 3
SNELLMAN — A church breakfast, samples of native traditional foods, bingo, rock painting and even a mayoral "election" — where candidates can literally buy votes for $1 each — are just a few of the dozen or so activities planned for the annual Snellman Days celebration, which takes place this Saturday, Sept. 3, in the tiny eastern Becker County community of Snellman.
DL-Online
Girls tennis roundup: Detroit Lakes drops close battle with Fergus Falls
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team kicked off its season at the Highway 10 invite and a home dual against Fergus Falls. The Lakers fell in a tightly contested 4-3 match last Thursday against the Otters. Anna Askelson picked up a No. 1 singles win over Isabella Abrahams 6-4, 6-4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DL-Online
Riding and roping: PRCA Rodeo brings thrills to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — The PRCA Rodeo brought a thrilling night of competition and family fun to the Double S Arena in Detroit Lakes on Saturday. The Aug. 26-27 event featured bronco and bull riding, steer roping, barrel races and a calf scramble, which featured dozens of local kids between 6 to 10 years old chasing ribboned-calf tails around the arena for prizes.
DL-Online
Girls soccer: Korynta nets four goals in Alexandria's convincing win over Detroit Lakes
ALEXANDRIA - Alexandria junior Sophia Korynta has gotten off to a hot start this season and has helped lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 start. In Saturday’s match against Detroit Lakes, Korytna scored four goals, leading to an 8-0 win over a Section 8-2A opponent. “The thing with our...
DL-Online
Brad Laabs: Fishing can be as cheap and fun as you want to make it
A great thing about fishing is that it doesn’t need to be an expensive pastime. Most fishermen start out very simple with the sport. The more we get into it, the more you may decide to invest in the sport. Most anglers that have significant investments in boats, motors, electric trolling motors, electronics, and hordes of tackle, all started out on the simple and inexpensive side of fishing.
Comments / 0