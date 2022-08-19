A 20-year-old driver was stabbed in the torso in an apparent road rage incident in the area of East 22nd Street and Route 440 early Saturday morning, Bayonne police said. The victim told police his vehicle was second in line at a traffic light just before 2:30 a.m., and when the light turned green, the driver in front of him failed to move, Capt. Eric Amato said. The victim blew his horn and proceeded to drive around the vehicle.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO