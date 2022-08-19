ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honest Johnny
10d ago

Fulop’s is setting himself up, throw mud at everyone and see what sticks until he throws his name in for Governor.

Arthur Erdman
10d ago

If DeGise was a republican, Murphy would demand her resignation.

Steve Kerr
9d ago

$ 200,000 Ms.DeGise earns and she lives in a Lower to moderate income housing complex what would you call this a mistake like the hit and run "Corruption" is the Word.. Again and Again and Again this is a misdemeanor crime she committed not a simple ticket giving auto stop........... Forgiveness this isn't about forgivenessit's about what's just...I am so tired of reading that the cyclist ran a red light went the wrong way so let me understand this caused her to leave the scene of a accident to me she had something to hide from Law Enforcement..All she had to do when the Officer arrived on the scene of the accident was give her statement the cyclist ran a red light or went the wrong way not leave the scene.. I'm waiting to see what a Essex County Judge has to say about this 🙄 Will the scales ⚖ 🤔 of Justice be just ?

